Sandy, UT

kjzz.com

Driver dies after rollover crash on I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah (KUTV) — A driver has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County. Utah DPS officials said a van was traveling northbound on I-15 at mile marker 220 just after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when it left the roadway. They reported that the driver overcorrected...
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy

ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
kjzz.com

Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
kmyu.tv

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
kmyu.tv

Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
kjzz.com

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
ksl.com

Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say

MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
kmyu.tv

Suspect in Salt Lake City shooting arrested on charges of attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man in Salt Lake City has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police say man had gun at Ben Lomond High School during fight

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he had a gun with him during a fight at Ben Lomond High School. Ogden City police say Dezmon Angel Martinez was captured on video during an Oct. 3 fight between students and a non-student, according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.
