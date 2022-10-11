Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Following deadly crash, neighbors voice concern over road
A busy road that just keeps getting busier — that's what some Tooele neighbors called their Main Street, a segment of Highway 36.
kjzz.com
Driver dies after rollover crash on I-15 near Nephi
NEPHI, Utah (KUTV) — A driver has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County. Utah DPS officials said a van was traveling northbound on I-15 at mile marker 220 just after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when it left the roadway. They reported that the driver overcorrected...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy
ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
kmyu.tv
West Valley police search for vehicle in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian in critical condition. West Valley City Police Department officials said the collision occurred near 3100 South and Redwood Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police have identified the male...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
kmyu.tv
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork house; driver transported
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement in Spanish Fork responded to a neighborhood Tuesday where a garbage truck crashed into a house. The crash happened in the area of 200 East and 300 North just after 7:30 a.m. The driver of the truck suffered an apparent medical incident,...
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
kmyu.tv
Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
kmyu.tv
Suspect in custody after one hospitalized in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after one person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred near 350 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City just after 1 p.m. They said the victim, identified as a...
KSLTV
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
kjzz.com
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
kmyu.tv
Homeowner recounts moment garbage truck slammed into his dining room
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A garbage truck driver is undergoing medical testing after a possible seizure caused him to lose consciousness and crash into a Spanish Fork home. "I could have been killed, I'm lucky,” said Daniel Raith, one of the three residents of the home. Spanish...
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
ksl.com
Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say
MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
kmyu.tv
Suspect in Salt Lake City shooting arrested on charges of attempted murder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man in Salt Lake City has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.
kmyu.tv
Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
KSLTV
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police say man had gun at Ben Lomond High School during fight
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he had a gun with him during a fight at Ben Lomond High School. Ogden City police say Dezmon Angel Martinez was captured on video during an Oct. 3 fight between students and a non-student, according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.
