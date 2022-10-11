Read full article on original website
Related
Pueblo Police investigating suspected homicide along Fountain Creek
There's a large police presence along Fountain Creek near downtown Pueblo as officers investigate a suspected homicide.
KKTV
Colorado Springs man killed with no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation continues after the body of a Colorado Springs man was found in early October. Colorado Springs Police were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road on Oct. 2 just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the Murray Hill Apartments near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard, they found the body of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay.
KRDO
Several vehicles damaged in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORDO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to identify a suspect involved in a shooting that caused property damage in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 3600 block of El Morro Rd.
Suspicious death investigation after man found dead in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead near the corner of North Dayton Avenue and East 1st Street in Pueblo late Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers were notified of a body found near railroad tracks by N. Dayton Ave. Detectives claimed the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Juvenile suspect arrested in deadly September shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to a September shooting that left one man dead. On Sunday, Sept. 18, officers responded to the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man dead. The El Paso County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 19-year-old Trevor Branson of Colorado Springs.
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo County identified
The armed burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City last week has been identified as 51-year-old Troy Garcia, the Pueblo County Coroner confirmed Monday. Around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on Santa Fe Drive where they encountered...
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
KKTV
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
CSPD looking for robbery suspects, police say one suspect could be linked to three robberies
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two men after they apparently robbed a Diamond Shamrock store in southeast Colorado Springs last month. Police say one of the suspects is believed to be linked to two additional robberies, which also happened in September. CSPD said that on Sept. 29 at […]
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
Homicide investigation launched following shooting on 13th St in Pueblo
Pueblo Police are investigating an apparent shooting death from late Tuesday on 13th St. There is no information on any suspects in the case.
KKTV
Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in Cañon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runway teenager, who was last seen yesterday at the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in south Cañon City. Layla Meador is 13 years old with red hair and brown eyes. Police...
KKTV
Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street
There is no word yet on the names of those victims. Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October. Updated: 53...
KKTV
Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Missing teen could be going to Salida
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 2