RideApart
Kawasaki Announces 2023 D Tracker X For Indonesian Market
It goes without saying that supermotos are among the most fun you could have on two wheels. They combine the long-travel suspension of enduros with the road-going capabilities of naked bikes, and translate to a riot on the streets and the circuit. Luckily, a good number of manufacturers offer supermotos as part of their lineup, with Kawasaki having a few notable models in its roster.
RideApart
After The Hornet, Is Honda Planning To Unveil The Transalp At EICMA 2022?
When Honda Motor Europe finally pulled the covers off the CB750 Hornet, opinions were mixed. The concept drawings, after all, had done what concept drawings are meant to do—they'd gotten people excited, or at the very least, cautiously optimistic. News about an all-new and rather impressive-sounding 755cc engine architecture definitely helped to stoke that anticipation to an outright clamor.
RideApart
Leaked Moto Guzzi V850 X Web Page Reveals Design Inspirations
We’ve learned a fair amount about the upcoming Moto Guzzi V850 X over the past year. After spy shots surfaced in October, 2022, we expected a modern take on the Mandello Del Lario brand’s vintage-styled V850 series. Moto Guzzi’s own description characterized the retro remix as a “synthesis of different worlds such as the flat track and that of the scrambler.”
RideApart
Chinese Electric Motorcycle Maker Tromox Enters France With Ukko S
Tromox, a Chinese electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has made its debut in the French market under the Volt Group, and is now offering its Ukko S electric naked bike in the country. The Ukko first made its debut in September, 2021, with the manufacturer hoping to release the model in the U.S. market by 2022. Well, 2022 is well and truly here, but it doesn’t look like the brand has made its way to the U.S., at least officially.
RideApart
Taka Nakagami Declared Medically Unfit For Australian Grand Prix
Takaaki “Taka” Nakagami has endured a rocky 2022 MotoGP season. Like all Honda riders not named Marc Marquez, the Idamitsu Honda man has struggled with his RC213V this year. After 17 rounds, Nakagami has only finished in the point-scoring positions nine times. He currently resides at 18th place in the championship standings, but his season has been more eventful than those stats portray.
3 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trims for 3 Different Types of Drivers
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 comes in plenty of different trims. Here are three different RAV4 trims for three different types of drivers. The post 3 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trims for 3 Different Types of Drivers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Model Is Best on Gas?
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has improved fuel economy, upgrades, and four new hybrid models. The post Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Model Is Best on Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Every Feature You Get With a $109,995 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Find out if the $109,995 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is even worth all that money. The post Every Feature You Get With a $109,995 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s Only 1 Way to Know if the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Is Better Than the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid
If you're stuck between the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord Hybrid, there is only 1 way to know which one to choose. The post There’s Only 1 Way to Know if the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Is Better Than the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Is Honda Planning On Launching The XRE 300 In India?
India is regarded as one of the world’s biggest motorcycle markets, with in excess of 13 million motorcycles sold in 2022 so far. Majority of these two-wheelers consist of scooters, commuters, and small-displacement, utility-focused machines—rather different from the motorcycle scene in the U.S. and most parts of Europe. That being said, there exists a vast ecosystem of motorcycles a lot of us have never seen before.
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
RideApart
Kar Lee's Honda CB750 Hornet Redesign Pleases Internet Naysayers
Saying that reactions to the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet have been mixed would be an optimistic statement. While some enthusiasts have voiced excitement over the Hornet nameplate returning to Big Red’s range, the new naked bike’s departure from previous model conventions has disappointed many. The CB750’s new design also informs that chilly reception.
RideApart
Wunderlich Launches Fancy New Elephant Tour Tank Bag
When it comes to daily-use motorbike-specific luggage, I tend to gravitate towards backpacks and tail packs, but that’s just because of the bikes I gravitate to. Because I frequently ride sportbikes and naked bikes, these luggage options just make sense, as opposed to using a top case, or tank-mounted luggage. That said, those of you with tourers or ADVs will probably prefer a tank bag for daily use, especially in and around the city.
insideevs.com
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
It’s A Truck Bonanza At The Upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction
The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently on the docket of the upcoming Cord And Kruse Auction, are several attractive collectible trucks. Check out some of the highlights.
RideApart
Gear Review: Dainese D-Air Smart Jacket LS
Most MotoGP innovations never make it to the roadway—and for good reason. Carbon brakes, seamless gearboxes, and ride-height devices help set all-time lap records, but such complex tech is overkill for street use. Unlike all that bleeding-edge performance technologies, MotoGP gear advancements nearly always hit the consumer market and Dainese has led the airbag revolution with its D-Air system.
RideApart
Zundapp Could Be Making A Comeback With The ZXA Adventure 500
Famous German motorcycle manufacturer, the Zundapp brand, completely disappeared from circulation in the 1980s. Yet without warning, the brand made a surprise comeback at the Intermot Fair in Cologne with a real motorcycle.Born in 1917, it was only four years later that the brand adopted its current name before launching its first motorcycle, the Z22, the following year.
RideApart
Hitachi Astemo Plans To Bring Its First ADAS System To EICMA 2022
Motorcycle shows wouldn’t be motorcycle shows without technology—and especially not EICMA. That’s why Hitachi Astemo announced its plans to bring the firm’s first-ever Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with a stereo camera setup to the 2022 EICMA show in November. For those unfamiliar, Hitachi Astemo is...
RideApart
2023 Osaka And Nagoya Motorcycle Shows Announce Their Official Dates
Organizers of the Osaka and Nagoya Motorcycle Shows in Japan have just announced their 2023 motorcycle show plans. If you’ll be in Japan in March or April of 2023, and you’re interested in motorcycles, then you’ll be happy to know that both events will be three days long.
RideApart
Moto3 Mechanic Fired Following Abusive Behavior Towards Riders
Remember that mechanic who, on September 17, 2022, during the Aragon GP, prevented Moto3 rider Adrian Fernandez from exiting the pits by literally stepping in front of his bike and blocking him from leaving? Well, as it would turn out, the guy has some serious issues, and has a history of abusing riders.
