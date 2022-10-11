Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO