Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires

Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
