San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
KENS 5
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
KSAT 12
Pirate-themed playground honoring San Antonio boy who drowned in 2018 moves forward
SAN ANTONIO – There’s not a moment that goes by that April Chang doesn’t think about her son Mitchell. In February 2018, her three-year-old passed away after drowning at his San Antonio-area swim school. “It’s been four and a half years, but every day you cry, because...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
KSAT 12
OLLU student-athlete, 22-year-old man killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
KTSA
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
devinenews.com
Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life
Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
SAPD needs your help finding teen missing for almost a week
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a teen who has been missing almost one week. Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on October 6 near the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. on the west side of town. Wassef is 6’0" tall,...
What we know about the San Antonio teen shot by fired SAPD officer
There's a protest against the officer on Tuesday.
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
Texas Monthly taps 5 San Antonio-area taquerias among best in state
San Antonio taquerias know what's up.
KENS 5
Start a career in a family-oriented environment | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Baird Foundation Repair offers a family-oriented environment for people looking to start their career in home foundation repair. For more information visit bairdfoundationrepair.com.
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
Teens accused in deadly west San Antonio shooting are being detained
SAN ANTONIO — Detained for 10 days. That’s the latest development in the effort to get justice for a murder last Tuesday where around 100 rounds were fired into the home of an innocent woman, who died from a gunshot wound to the head. In juvenile court on...
COVID Tracker: San Antonio cases down by nearly a third in October compared to month prior
SAN ANTONIO — Single-day COVID-19 case counts dropped to double-digits over the weekend for the first time in months as San Antonio's risk level for virus spread remained at "low" and "improving" this week. Before Sunday, May 3 was the last time Bexar County tallied fewer than 100 new...
San Antonio LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe temporarily closed
A representative of the cafe said staff plan to be serving again by Halloween.
easttexasradio.com
Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen
Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
