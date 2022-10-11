ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTSA

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
DEVINE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen

Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

