Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Initial Reactions to the Panthers Firing Matt Rhule
Each member of the All Panthers staff offers their thoughts on Monday's news.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Baylor vs. Kansas Game Time Set
The Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks are all set for their matchup on Oct. 22.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Explains Sooners' QB Situation Against Texas
General Booty had "a minor deal" that kept him out of action, and the coaching staff gave "consideration" to playing Micah Bowens, but ultimately settled on Davis Beville.
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media ahead of OU's Week 7 matchup with No. 19 Kansas.
FOX Sports
Are Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns a top-15 team?
Times may be a-changing for the Texas Longhorns, according to Joel Klatt. At first glance, Texas' 4-2 record this season isn't something to gloat about. When one puts the magnifying glass closer, however, the Longhorns have been a highly reputable team in the 2022 college football season. Texas began the...
West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor
A look at three key players on offense that could give the Baylor defense trouble.
Baylor QB commit Austin Novosad talks being an All-American and what it means for Baylor recruiting
Dripping Springs (Texas) 247Sports four-star quarterback and Baylor commit Austin Novosad will play in the All-American Bowl. Novosad was awarded with his jersey in a ceremony filled with friends, teammates, coaches, and great barbecue on Monday afternoon earlier this week as part of the Road to the Dome series. "It...
Podcast: Bam Adebayo’s scoring, Tyler Herro’s 3s and more takeaways from Heat preseason
It was only the preseason, but could it have gone any better for the Miami Heat?
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.
Texas offers 2023 four-star ATH Jelani McDonald out of Waco
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have extended an offer to four-star athlete Jelani McDonald. The Waco product is one of the quickest rising prospects in the class of 2023. Texas has some ground to make up in this recruitment as McDonald verbally committed to Oklahoma State back in July. 247Sports’...
