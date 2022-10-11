Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) and HSBC have teamed to help make the former’s suppliers more sustainable. The program, launched in February 2021 to assist with financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic, gives suppliers access to lower-cost financing to support ongoing operations and to make sustainable improvements through HSBC’s Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Program (SSCF). All the denim giant’s suppliers must follow its Code of Conduct for fair, safe and healthy working conditions and environmental responsibility and the SSCF can help in augmenting those benchmarks. “We’re excited to partner with HSBC and incentivize forward-looking suppliers to invest in sustainable solutions,” said Jeffrey...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO