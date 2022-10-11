Read full article on original website
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms like Amazon and Cisco with TAX-FREE $1.1M salaries
Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity project Neom has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income taxes, according to a new report. Senior executives on Neom's leadership team, composed of roughly 20 Saudis and foreigners, are being...
privatebankerinternational.com
HSBC strengthens private banking presence in China
HSBC Global Private Banking has opened two new branches in Chengdu and Hangzhou to expand its presence in western China. Both the offices, which will cater to wealthy individuals, have been opened as part of the bank’s strategy to improve its local service offerings in mainland China. Opening of...
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
privatebankerinternational.com
Deutsche Bank hires new APAC private banking chief
Deutsche Bank has appointed former Credit Suisse banker Jin Yee Young as the new head of its global private banking arm in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Based in Singapore, Young resigned from her position as the deputy head of the beleaguered Swiss bank’s Asia Pacific wealth management business. With...
ffnews.com
Exclusive: “Moving the Dial on Financial Crime” – David Howes, Standard Chartered
Change and risk are two sides of the same progressive coin. It’s why banks for years chose not to deal in it. But engaging in the digital economy is no longer a choice; how banks address some of the challenges it presents them with, is. For David Howes, global...
fundselectorasia.com
Deutsche Bank appoints head of international private bank for Asia Pacific
Deutsche Bank has appointed Jin Yee Young as head of the international private bank for Asia Pacific, effective 3 January next year. She will be based in Singapore and will also join the international private bank’s global executive committee. “In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader...
fundselectorasia.com
HSBC Global Private Banking expands in China
HSBC said it has become the first international bank to set up a dedicated private banking service team in western China after its private bank launched in Chengdu and Hangzhou today. At the same time, HSBC said it was “actively exploring” the potential to grow in the Southwest market, with...
Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to temporarily maintain its memory-chip production facilities in China after the U.S. announced last week it's tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, according to a Biden administration official
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
ValueWalk
Online KYC: Safeguarding Banks From Rising Financial Fraud
The world is transforming rapidly, and technology is making operations more manageable. But forgeries and scams are growing as well. Technology has made enormous strides over the past two decades, and criminals have also changed their strategies. Online banking services fall victim to fraud most frequently. Banks’ shifting to the...
ffnews.com
Six Fintech Companies from Africa Emerge as Finalists in the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022
The six finalists were chosen following extremely strong competition from over 700 fintechs from 59 countries; Grand Finale to be held on 28 October at the Ecobank Group Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo; Finalists will compete for the top price of $50,000 and admission to the ‘Ecobank Fintech Challenge Fellowship’ program.
US News and World Report
EU Regulators Group Against Big Tech Paying for Telco Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of European telecom regulators does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix paying for telecommunications infrastructure, it said in initial findings published on Tuesday. The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as...
BankiFi, Axiom Bank Team to Improve SMB Banking
Embedded finance company BankiFi and Axiom Bank have formed a partnership, aiming to improve banking for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to a Monday (Oct. 10) news release, through the partnership, Axiom Bank’s SMB customers will be able to better track and manage their finances with BankiFi’s embedded banking services.
Woonsocket Call
How Kahera’s CEO Kechi is improving luxury travel
Kahera Luxury is a luxury full-service agency providing a holistic travel experience. Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client’s needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.
financefeeds.com
“Phygital”? LuLu Exchange launches open banking solution in UAE
LuLu Financial Group has partnered with UAE-based platform bank Wio Bank to allow Wio Business customers to make account deposits through the LuLu network of branches. This marks the launch of LuLu Exchange’s open banking service – allowing it to embed banking services with its existing fintech capabilities – following the group’s efforts to diversify the scope of financial services provided by the company.
coingeek.com
US, Brazilian law enforcement agencies bust international digital asset fraud ring
The United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in conjunction with local Brazilian security agencies, announced the discovery of a digital asset fraud ring allegedly responsible for defrauding thousands of investors. Operating out of Curitiba in Brazil, the ring had extensive international links as they lured their victims from over 12 different countries.
Levi Strauss Suppliers Bank on HSBC to Finance Sustainability
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) and HSBC have teamed to help make the former’s suppliers more sustainable. The program, launched in February 2021 to assist with financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic, gives suppliers access to lower-cost financing to support ongoing operations and to make sustainable improvements through HSBC’s Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Program (SSCF). All the denim giant’s suppliers must follow its Code of Conduct for fair, safe and healthy working conditions and environmental responsibility and the SSCF can help in augmenting those benchmarks. “We’re excited to partner with HSBC and incentivize forward-looking suppliers to invest in sustainable solutions,” said Jeffrey...
monitordaily.com
Regions Bank Launches Digital Solution for Business Clients
Regions Bank launched a digital solution through the RTP network from The Clearing House, enabling corporate banking clients to send real-time payments. The new real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
ffnews.com
The Inaugural IN2MOTIONFEST Comes to a Successful Close, Marks a New Era for the Indonesian Modest Wear Industry
The Bank of Indonesia (BI), the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), as part of the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF), officially announced the close of the inauguration of the International Indonesian Modest Fashion Festival 2022 (IN2MOTIONFEST 2022). The whole...
