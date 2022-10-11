Read full article on original website
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions
The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
Ex-Patriot Still Hung Up On Tom Brady Benefitting From Bucs-Falcons Call
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not happy with the controversial roughing the passer penalty benefitting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, and he is continuing to show his frustrations. The questionable call on third-and-5 with 3:03 left in the contest, which ultimately served as a game-altering...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Penalty History News
A lot was made about the roughing-the-passer penalty on Sunday afternoon that involved Tom Brady. Numerous fans thought it was just Brady getting the benefit of the doubt from an official but it turns out that hasn't happened in the last few years. According to Greg Auman, the call against...
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. The Bills are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bills are...
NBC Sports
Vince Wilfork names the key to a Patriots win over the Browns
The Detroit Lions had no answer for the New England Patriots defense in Week 5. They totaled only 330 yards of offense as they were shut out at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. While it was an encouraging performance from the Pats' D, they'll face a slightly tougher test this Sunday when they visit the Browns. That's because they'll have to go up against No. 24 in the Cleveland backfield.
Tom Brady has great response to roughing the passer question
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benefitted from a horrendous roughing the passer call in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. As you might expect, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is offering no apologies. Brady was asked during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast about...
Bill Belichick has intriguing response to Patriots’ QB situation
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick fueled a bit of speculation on Wednesday with a response about the team’s quarterback situation. Mac Jones is thought to be closing in on a return from his ankle injury, and the assumption is he will take his starting job back from rookie Bailey Zappe once healthy. Belichick, however, was not willing to go that far when asked if Jones starting once healthy was a safe assumption.
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
