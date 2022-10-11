Read full article on original website
Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests
A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch
Come one come all to Maui’s Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch! It is open October 1-31, 2022 from 9am to 4pm. Gates close at 3:45pm Daily. Check out their huge variety of cooking pumpkins, mini pumpkins, squashes,, flowers and succulent pumpkins and plants available to purchase. Entry fee is...
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 13-19
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 13-19, find our comprehensive listing here. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The...
9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival tickets on sale Thursday
Tickets for the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 13, on the Maui Arts & Cultural Center website. The festival takes place in-person on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. There will also be a virtual component available at www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com.
Maui’s Steel Guitar Festival at The Shops of Wailea and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center
Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11am to 4pm nat The Shops of Wailea. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului from 11am to 4pm. Come sit back and relax while you enjoy the sweet and soothing Steel Guitar at the Hoolaulea Pageant Program featuringn the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Masters from Maui and Oahu. Featuring Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Joel Katz, Konapiliahi Lau, Greg Sardinha, Geri Valdriz, Joseph Zayac, along with the NextGen Steel Guitarists Tai Misailidis, Joey Misailidis and Malie Lyman! Free admission and Open to the public. https://www.mauisteelguitarfestival.com/
Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink Campaign selects logo winner
Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink! Campaign has selected a design by Maui resident, Richelle Wakamatsu, as the winner of the it’s annual logo contest. The contest was held in partnership with the Maui Police and Maui Fire Department. As the winner, Wakamatsu received a plaque and four plate...
Mayor to represent Maui at Hawaiʻi Green Growth event
Mayor Michael Victorino will join Mayors Mitch Roth of Hawaii County and Derek Kawakami of Kauai and City & County of Honolulu Managing Director Michael Formby to discuss sustainability within their respective communities. The panel is part of the Hawaiʻi Green Growth United Nations Local 2030 Hub Annual Partnership Event...
Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13
The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday
The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths, 1,273 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were eight COVID-19 deaths this week, one more than what was reported last week.
Maui Now Survey Results: majority report increase in household expenses, 67% believe the quality of public education declined
Maui Now released a survey on Friday, Sept. 2, asking its readers to share their opinions and attitudes toward current issues affecting Maui County. The survey questions focused on local topics including:. The quality of public education in Hawaiʻi,. Mail-in ballots vs. in-person voting,. Capping visitor accommodations to mitigate...
Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9
Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands
Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday. Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander &...
MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday
The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago. The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m....
Maui County releases Public Transportation video
“Public Transportation in Maui County,” a video commissioned by the Maui County Department of Transportation and produced by Maui Economic Opportunity and Akakū Maui Community Media, is available for viewing. The video can be found at https://youtu.be/SZeipO9yN4s. The video outlines available services on The Maui Bus, operated by...
Tiana Kamen writes new children’s sing-along book about food with music by Leon & Malia
Maui Family Support Services received a federal grant for their Early Literacy Project to provide training and support in the implementation of evidence-based early literacy practices in the County of Maui. With some of that funding they asked author Tiana Kamen of Kaua’i to use her knowledge of healthy eating...
