Smith County, TX

KLTV

New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. granted a continuance to Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, pushing back his trial date to mid-November. Traylor-Harris’ defense counsel said additional time is needed to fully vet key witnesses. The constable, currently suspended from his official duties, was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist. According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 7 – Oct. 10

Deputies charged Hibby Marie Carnes, 41, of Athens, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Carnes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000. Deputies charged Keith Alan Cubbit,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit

An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
HALLSVILLE, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Many Police Recover Stolen Goods

Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted

UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday. Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Wreck shuts down traffic on I-20 East in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down after a wreck on Interstate 20 East at mile marker 544 in Smith County. The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District said drivers should divert to FM 1995 or State Highway 110. Injuries are currently unknown at this time, TxDOT said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

