ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 5 win over Raiders

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35swWy_0iU0P03a00

This game didn’t start off the way that the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped, finding themselves in an early 17-point hole against their biggest division rivals. They didn’t get down on themselves, despite some questionable penalties. The team kept battling and in the end, their perseverance paid off with a one-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in their latest game?

Final Score: Chiefs 30, Raiders 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6xay_0iU0P03a00
Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

This was a massive comeback win for Kansas City where the team responded to a lot of adversity in the game. Things weren’t going well early, but they took the lead in the second half and they never surrendered it. There are certain things to work on heading into a huge Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but mental toughness isn’t one of them.

Weekly Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05o92l_0iU0P03a00
Jason Hanna/Getty Images
  • Chiefs Wire Game Ball: TE Travis Kelce
  • Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: DE George Karlaftis
  • Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: RB Jerick McKinnon
  • Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: LB Darius Harris
  • Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Matthew Wright
  • Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Matthew Wright’s 59-yard field goal.
  • Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Las Vegas was 5-for-12 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BCBZ_0iU0P03a00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
  • The first 20 minutes of the game were about as uninspired as I’ve seen this team play and in a rivalry game no less. It just wasn’t particularly good in any phase of the game.
  • Something clicked with a few minutes left to play in the second quarter. The offense started to get their mojo, the defense started to get back into the game.
  • Jaylen Watson’s pass interference penalty felt like a bad call to me. The NFL did away with their face-guarding penalty and he was grabbed by Davante Adams, which is why he couldn’t avoid contact. That should have been a no-call.
  • The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was amazing, like seriously amazing. They let the officials know they were unhappy with the call often, chanting at the refs before the end of the first half. It was so much that Carl Cheffers was visibly shaken later in the game.
  • The roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones was bad for many reasons, but the most head-scratching is whether Jones gained possession on the fumble before the penalty occurred. If so, the Chiefs should have maintained possession of the football.
  • Matthew Wright now has the record for the longest field goal in franchise history at Arrowhead Stadium. He missed a 41-yarder early on, but nailed a 59-yarder right down the uprights. He was making 57 yards in pregame warmups, so the Chiefs were pretty confident in his range.
  • There was a resurgence of the Jerick McKinnon that we saw at the end of last season. I know he dealt with an offseason injury and was a late addition, but he looked like he was getting comfortable again.
  • A pair of Chiefs got their first career sacks on Monday night. Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis got his first as did LB Darius Harris.
  • Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football. He might go down as the best to ever play the game when it is all said and done. There is no one else like him.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RMtV_0iU0P03a00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No rest for the Chiefs this week. They’ll have a short week to prepare for the Buffalo Bills, who travel to Arrowhead Stadium for an afternoon game in Week 6. This is one of the most highly-anticipated NFL regular season games this year and could determine which club has a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty

Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casey Wiegmann#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Buffalo Bills
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy