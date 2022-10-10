ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCTV

20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Oops! They did it again!

As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
COOK COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation

Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night, said a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion

Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
MONTICELLO, FL
wfxl.com

Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday

The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
WCTV

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
CAIRO, GA

