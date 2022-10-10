Read full article on original website
Paige Dukes on Capital Projects & Improvements Across Lowndes County
Paige Dukes is the County Manager of Lowndes County. She talks about the opportunities that the pandemic brought to the region and all the capital investment taking place now. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
WALB 10
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
wfxl.com
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
LCSO: Crash involving TFD truck results in injuries
Leon County Sheriff's Office reports a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck has occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road.
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
wfxl.com
Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation
Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
WCTV
Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night, said a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
ecbpublishing.com
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion
Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
wfxl.com
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
GBI announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
WCTV
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
