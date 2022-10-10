Read full article on original website
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule; Baker Mayfield is expected to miss game vs. Rams
The Rams' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have fired coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is said to be out with a high ankle sprain.
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
theScore
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing
Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
Panthers players hear the boos, see the ‘Fire Matt Rhule’ shirts, but back their HC
Embattled Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been the subject of jeers from the Bank of America Stadium crowd during the team’s three-game homestead.
Steve Smith Sr. rips Matt Rhule's handling of Cam Newton in 2021
Now that Matt Rhule has been officially dismissed by the Carolina Panthers, we’re going to hear some interesting stories and takes about the two-and-a-half-year run in the coming weeks. And why not start with a franchise great?. On Monday’s edition of his Cut To It podcast, Carolina’s all-time leading...
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
Wilks, chosen Monday by owner Dave Tepper to lead the Panthers the rest of this season, met with the media for the first time on Tuesday, discussing his approach to the job.
Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future
The Carolina Panthers have made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule's future.
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing
According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history. On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.
