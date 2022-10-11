ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Giant four-legged kangaroo survived until 20,000 years ago, study reveals

A four-legged giant kangaroo that formerly roamed Papua New Guinea (PNG) may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, a press release announced on Friday. The fresh analysis indicates the kangaroo lived long after other large-bodied 'megafauna' on mainland Australia went extinct and underscores the significance of the use of modern analytical techniques to confirm timelines of life on Earth.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#King Penguin#African Penguin#Bird Species#Gentoo Penguin#Travel Destinations#Mandai Wildlife Group#Bird Paradise#South African#Southeast Asian#Australian#The Singapore Zoo#Mandai Wildlife Reserve#The Heart Of Africa#Wings Of Asia
Tree Hugger

Wildlife, Plants, and Climate Star in Winning Photo Awards

A pair of friendly lions stroll affectionately in Kenya. A factory in Greece takes the beach away from vacationers. Ghost mushrooms emit an eerie glow in an Australian forest. These are some of the winning images in the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Photo Contest. More people than ever participated in this year’s competition which saw more than 100,000 entries from 196 different countries and territories.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Phys.org

Tonga volcano eruption stimulates life: Rapid, massive bloom of ocean phytoplankton

In January 2022, the largest submarine volcanic eruption of this century led to a dramatic phytoplankton bloom north of the island of Tongatapu, in the Kingdom of Tonga. A team of scientists from the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa and Oregon State University revealed in a recently published study that the bloom of microscopic marine life covered an area nearly 40 times the size of the island of O'ahu, Hawai'i within just 48 hours after the eruption.
WILDLIFE
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Pets
The Atlantic

Scientists Can No Longer Ignore Ancient Flooding Tales

This story was originally published in Hakai Magazine. It wasn’t long after Henry David Inglis arrived on the island of Jersey, just northwest of France, that he heard the old story. Locals eagerly told the 19th-century Scottish travel writer how, in a bygone age, their island had been much more substantial, and that folks used to walk to the French coast. The only hurdle to their journey was a river—one easily crossed using a short bridge.
EARTH SCIENCE
Time Out Global

Montreal's best neighbourhood ranked 5th coolest in the world

The news is out: Verdun may be home to the world’s coolest street, but it should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Mile End continues its reign as Montreal’s coolest neighbourhood. This year’s Time Out Index saw 20,000 city-dwellers around the world give us the...
TRAVEL
natureworldnews.com

Bird Flu Trend May Be a Threat to Factory Farming

"An urgent caution to avoid factory farming," according to the bird flu. According to experts, more intensive farming practices increase the lethal disease spillovers between cattle and wildlife. Giving Warning. Scientists studying wildlife health have cautioned that governments must take immediate action to alter the way animals are raised if...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences

A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that losing a particular group of endangered animals—those that eat fruit and help disperse the seeds of trees and other plants—could severely disrupt seed-dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, a shrinking stretch of tropical forest and critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.
SEATTLE, WA
Time Out Global

Why wild camping on Dartmoor may soon be coming to an end

Are you a camper? If so, you may well have gone to Dartmoor, the only place in England and Wales where people can legally wild camp (i.e. outside of campsites) in designated areas without obtaining permission. But that could soon all change. That’s because some landowners, including Alexander Darwall, a...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy