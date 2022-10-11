Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Minden girls take second at Class C state golf
KEARNEY — Broken Bow completed its three-peat of Class C state golf championships on Tuesday, posting a two-day, four-player score of 688 to defeat runner-up Minden by 38 strokes. Broken Bow joins seven other schools, including Minden, that have won three consecutive state titles. Three schools have longer streaks.
Kearney Hub
Tuesday’s Hub Territory volleyball highlights
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 0: Lincoln Pius X dominated Kearney High 25-12, 25-12, 25-14. For the Thunderbolts, senior Lanie Brott led the team with 16 kills, nine digs and one serving ace. Gia Miller tacked on nine kills and Faith Venable added seven. Statistics were not available for KHS.
Kearney Hub
Bands to march on Minden for Bandfest
MINDEN — Forty bands will compete at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest Saturday in Minden. Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, the parade and field competition attract bands from across central Nebraska, with 40 bands planning to make the trip to Minden this year. The 1 p.m. parade...
Kearney Hub
Axtell sweeps Pleasanton, advances in Fort Kearny tourney
OVERTON — Axtell advanced to the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference tournament with a 25-22, 25-15 sweep of Pleasanton, outlasting the Bulldogs with key late runs. The Wildcats will take on top-seeded Overton tonight at Kearney Catholic, following the other semifinal match between Amherst and S-E-M that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday’s championship final is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kearney High School.
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Ryder Park soon to be home of Inclusive Playground
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local park will soon get some upgrades that will make it fun and inclusive for all. Ryder Park will soon have an ‘Inclusive Playground’ within the next year. The idea about an inclusive playground came from Central Community College students as a part of their community engagement project, over a year ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Local restaurant owner will chair United Way of South Central Nebraska 2023 campaign
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings restaurant owner will be the next person to lead the local United Way fundraising campaign. The United Way of South Central Nebraska announced Wednesday that Jamey Hamburger is the chair of its 2023 campaign. Hamburger is a lifelong Hastings resident and owns Blue Fork Kitchen and Odyssey restaurants.
NebraskaTV
Carol Blood stops in Kearney for a town hall ahead of Election Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carol Blood stopped in Kearney Saturday afternoon for a town hall as she continues her campaign ahead of Election Day. "The campaign is fantastic, people are very receptive, we're very proud of our campaign and all the miles we've put in Nebraska since last September," Blood said.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KCCI.com
Wildfire destroys 4-H camp in Nebraska
HALSEY, Neb. — "Overwhelming" — that's how staff described seeing the destruction of the 4-H Camp at the Halsey National Forest. A wildfire destroyed nearly 19,000 acres of forest and grasslands, KETV reports. "To walk up here and to see that it's gone and to see really the...
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers approached him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a tree,...
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney Hub
Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
Kearney Hub
$1.35M upgrades planned for Kearney's Harmon Park Sonotorium, Pool
KEARNEY — The historic Harmon Park in central Kearney will receive some significant upgrades, according to a pair of items on Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda. The Harmon Park Sonotorium will receive a $1.35 million renovation, and the Harmon Pool bathhouse will get ADA restroom stalls and modular changing and shower spaces.
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
Kearney Hub
Attempted murder charge dropped against Kearney man
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of assaulting two separate women in two separate incidents in Kearney. Jason Jones, 42, pleaded no contest in September in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree assault for causing serious bodily injury to a woman between Feb. 13, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020. He also was convicted of felony first-degree sexual assault of another woman on May 12, 2021.
