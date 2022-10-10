ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Nia Long Is All Smiles in Selfie With Her Sons Following Ime Udoka's Scandal

Nia Long is focused on motherhood. The actress is all smiles in a selfie posted this week, snuggled up with her sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21. The snap marks Long's first photo of herself since news broke that her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies.
KTVB

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Expecting First Baby: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going to be parents! The Meet Cute star announced on Tuesday that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together. The news comes just over a year after Cuoco and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, announced they were separating, with their divorce being finalized in June. Meanwhile, she's been living her best life in her adorable whirlwind romance with Pelphrey, posting PDA snapshots and sharing red carpet moments.
KTVB

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
KTVB

Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a health scare which led her to have a tumor removed from her face. Now her mom, Kris Jenner, is giving thanks to the doctor who performed the surgery. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts. "I am so...
KTVB

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh

Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
KTVB

Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)

Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."
KTVB

Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
