KTVB
Kevin Hart Mourns the Death of his Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, in Touching Tribute
Kevin Hart's father, Henry Witherspoon, has died. The celebrated comic actor shared the news in an emotional tribute post to Instagram on Thursday. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself with his dad and his family from different happy moments over the years.
KTVB
Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
KTVB
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
KTVB
Nia Long Is All Smiles in Selfie With Her Sons Following Ime Udoka's Scandal
Nia Long is focused on motherhood. The actress is all smiles in a selfie posted this week, snuggled up with her sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21. The snap marks Long's first photo of herself since news broke that her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies.
KTVB
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis: 'This Has Been Such a Wakeup Call'
Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health and encouraging others to take their doctors' advice seriously. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her story regarding her recent melanoma diagnosis, alongside a photo of a pink scar and a bandage on her shoulder blade.
KTVB
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
KTVB
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)
It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited. "That’s the...
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Expecting First Baby: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going to be parents! The Meet Cute star announced on Tuesday that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together. The news comes just over a year after Cuoco and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, announced they were separating, with their divorce being finalized in June. Meanwhile, she's been living her best life in her adorable whirlwind romance with Pelphrey, posting PDA snapshots and sharing red carpet moments.
KTVB
Carly Pearce Shares How She's Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce to Morgan Evans (Exclusive)
It’s all girl power and motivation when it comes to Carly Pearce’s friendship with Kelsea Ballerini. The songstress, who sings alongside Kelsea and Kelly Clarkson on "You’re Drunk, Go Home," says that she has been there to support her friend through her recent divorce. "Kelsea was there...
KTVB
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
KTVB
Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up Following VMAs Red Carpet Appearance
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling are no more! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's mother have called it quits. "Sheri and Yung Gravy broke up, but they have gone back and forth a lot,” the source says. "Their relationship was chaotic and hectic. They were never serious and initially got together for fun, for attention, and to cause headlines. It was never meant to be a real or serious thing.”
KTVB
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
KTVB
'Married at First Sight' Star Morgan Reacts to Fan Backlash, Defends Herself Against Binh (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh may have broken up before decision day on the reality show, but there's more to the story then what viewers saw. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Morgan, who opened up about how the former couple's relationship played out on TV and what she thinks about fan backlash.
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Salley Makes Her Long-Awaited Arrival as Kira Returns With Her Eye on Jill's Man
Bachelor in Paradise's most anticipated arrival didn't last long on the beach. On Tuesday night's episode of the ABC series, Salley finally showed up -- albeit briefly, a new guy brought the drama, and a cast-off returned to the beach, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.
KTVB
Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal
Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a health scare which led her to have a tumor removed from her face. Now her mom, Kris Jenner, is giving thanks to the doctor who performed the surgery. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts. "I am so...
KTVB
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Split After Two Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is calling it quits with husband Mike Hill. The 55-year-old reality star and Hill confirmed the split to ET in a statement on Wednesday. "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided...
KTVB
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
KTVB
Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)
Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
KTVB
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins
Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."
KTVB
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)
Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
