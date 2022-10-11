ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan offensive film study with Al Borges (Week 6)

Every week, TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, former Offensive Coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas Defensive Coordinator Vance Bedford come together for The Michigan Insider’s Film Study series. These chalk talk sessions break down team and player performances as well as key offensive and defensive plays from the prior week’s contest. They feature deep dives into the X’s and O’s of how it all unfolded.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan: 10 Wolverines to know from J.J. McCarthy to DJ Turner

Penn State and Michigan have worked to stockpile talent on their rosters over the past few seasons in the attempt to challenge Ohio State for Big Ten supremacy. It’s made for a pair of interesting rosters for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, and with Penn State set to visit Michigan Stadium this weekend, it’s worth looking at some key Michigan players.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Vanderbilt, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
247Sports

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy