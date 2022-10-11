Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Notable quotes: Mike Morris, Luke Schoonmaker talk Michigan football ahead of Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Notable quotes from Michigan edge Mike Morris and tight end Luke Schoonmaker during press conferences ahead of the Wolverines' top-10 showdown against Penn State:. Mike Morris on Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense:. They’re a really nice offense. They like to run the ball,...
Michigan offensive film study with Al Borges (Week 6)
Every week, TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, former Offensive Coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas Defensive Coordinator Vance Bedford come together for The Michigan Insider’s Film Study series. These chalk talk sessions break down team and player performances as well as key offensive and defensive plays from the prior week’s contest. They feature deep dives into the X’s and O’s of how it all unfolded.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan: 10 Wolverines to know from J.J. McCarthy to DJ Turner
Penn State and Michigan have worked to stockpile talent on their rosters over the past few seasons in the attempt to challenge Ohio State for Big Ten supremacy. It’s made for a pair of interesting rosters for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, and with Penn State set to visit Michigan Stadium this weekend, it’s worth looking at some key Michigan players.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
Scouting report preview: No. 10 Penn State's personnel and strengths, and what it means for Michigan
After six weeks of comfort and on-paper advantages, the Michigan football team will be tested in a major way Saturday, when the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State in a matchup of national significance (Noon, FOX). Both teams enter the weekend undefeated, but also somewhat untested by their schedules so far.
WATCH: Penn State coach James Franklin's Michigan week post-practice press conference
No. 10 Penn State faces No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday, in a contest that kicks off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX. Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his final media availability of game week Wednesday, when he met reporters on the practice field near Lasch Building. You can see video of his entire press conference below.
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Late Kick: Penn State vs Michigan will be an epic battle
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Penn State and Michigan.
