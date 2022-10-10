Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Business Insider
How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
iOS 16.1 tweaks the battery percentage yet again - but I liked how it was before
The battery percentage feature in iOS 16 has become a popular topic since the update was made available to everyone on an iPhone 8 and above, but a preview version of iOS 16.1 is refining it further. Instead of a constant value that's in front of the battery icon, the...
TechSpot
Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials
What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
YouTube gets a long-overdue visual overhaul on Android TV
YouTube on Android TV may be more popular than ever these days, but it's been a while since we've seen meaningful changes to the app. That isn't to say Google's not hard at work on new features — we're just not sure how much we really need the inclusion of a Shorts shelf in YouTube on our (horizontal) TVs. Thankfully, the app's latest update throws us a bit of a bone, introducing some useful tweaks to YouTube's Android TV interface.
All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available
The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
daystech.org
The YouTube Player UI On Android TV Gets A Redesign
Android TV is getting a redesigned YouTube participant UI. First noticed by 9to5Google, the up to date UI has hints of the Material You design language. It begins with a rounded pill-shaped title field that sits simply above the playback progress bar on the left finish. The white field reveals the video title in daring textual content, with the channel title, view depend, and add date showing underneath the title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpgxfox28.com
How To Change Your YouTube Channel Name
Originally Posted On: https://www.netinfluencer.com/how-to-change-your-youtube-channel-name/. How to change your YouTube channel name, the simplest method. A few clicks are all it takes to change the title of your YouTube channel. It’s simple and quick. You’ll be posting videos again in no time!. The YouTube channel name is a very...
fantasyalarm.com
Lightning Round's Week 6 Strategy Session
On Lightning Round — Powered by FantasyAlarm — Five weeks of the 2022 season are in the books. What did we get right? Who is fantasy football "fool's gold" so far? Kevin Tompkins, Andrew Cooper, and Britt Flinn tackle those questions and our usual slate for Week 6's Strategy Session to help you crush your fantasy leagues!
NFL・
Android Headlines
Latest Android 13 Update Finally Fixes Battery Stats Page
Google has finally decided to fix the battery stats page in the latest Android 13 update. We’re talking about Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 here, and this fix will hopefully roll out to the stable version in the near future. Latest Android 13 update vastly improves battery stats page.
Android Headlines
Google Clock Update Gets Brings Tablet Optimizations
Google is delivering on its promise to bring more tablet optimizations to Android. Back at Google I/O early this year, The search giant announced that it was going to optimize more than 20 of its first-party apps to look and operate better on. Thanks to a tweet from Mishaal Rahmen, we know that the Google Clock app will soon get some much-needed tablet optimizations.
Google Calendar: 10 tips and tricks for easy scheduling
Google's Calendar app is a straightforward, easy-to-use calendar app that will fulfill most people's needs. Google Pixel phones ship with it installed for free, so many people default to using it without considering other apps. It's a good decision, as Google Calendar has plenty of tools like daily agenda emails and schedule comparisons to get your calendar under control.
Comments / 0