YouTube on Android TV may be more popular than ever these days, but it's been a while since we've seen meaningful changes to the app. That isn't to say Google's not hard at work on new features — we're just not sure how much we really need the inclusion of a Shorts shelf in YouTube on our (horizontal) TVs. Thankfully, the app's latest update throws us a bit of a bone, introducing some useful tweaks to YouTube's Android TV interface.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO