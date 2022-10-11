ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
decrypt.co

Crypto.com Follows Binance Into France, Invests $145M in Paris HQ

The company last month received regulatory approval to register in France as a digital asset service provider. Binance isn’t the only crypto company seduced by France’s pro-business environment: today Crypto.com announced it would base its regional headquarters in Paris. In a Wednesday statement, the Singapore-based crypto exchange said...
Inc.com

3 Reasons Why the Bear Market Is an Excellent Opportunity for Entrepreneurship

The term "bear market" is one that often brings feelings of fear and dread to investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public alike. This is not a surprise since mainstream media, financial analysts, and investors love to associate them with issues like a recession and high unemployment. But most people seem to ignore an undeniable fact: Bear markets are a natural part of market cycles.
technode.global

India's Good Health Clinic raises $10M Series A funding led by Left Lane Capital

India-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) health-tech startup Good Health Clinic (GHC) has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors such as Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund also participated in this round, GHC said in a statement on Wednesday. With a focus on raising...
fintechfutures.com

UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round

GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
satnews.com

Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures

Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
technode.global

Singapore's Gomu raises $5M to power NFT liquidity incentives and commerce

Gomu, a non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure and liquidity enabler based in Singapore, has closed a $5 million seed round with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Defiance Capital, Saison Capital. Several angel investors including Carylyne Chan (former Chief Executive Officer at CoinMarketCap), Matthew Tan (Founder of Etherscan), Bobby Ong and TM Lee...
blockchain.news

Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Tatum Secures $41.5M Funding

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) provider, Tatum has landed $41.5 million in funding, receiving the needed capital backing to expand its business offerings. Riding on its current track record in the industry, Tatum’s funding was led by Equity Partners with support from other renowned venture firms including Octopus Ventures, 3VC, Tensor Ventures, Depo Ventures, Leadblock Fund, Circle, and founders of Bitpanda.
crowdfundinsider.com

BNP Paribas to Acquire Kantox, a Fintech for Automation of Currency Risk Management

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox, a Fintech for the automation of currency risk management. FT Partners advised Kantox on its sale to BNP Paribas. Kantox’s software solution has “managed to successfully re-bundle the Corporate FX workflow, offering...
technode.global

Australia's Shippit acquires Singaporean start-up Luwjistik for $11M

Shippit, an Australian logistics technology platform, announced Tuesday the acquisition of a Singapore-based start-up, Luwjistik, the creator of a unified API that allows freight forwarders, courier’s and third party logistics companies to connect into network partners globally, in an AUD$18 million ($11.24 million) deal. Shippit said in a statement...
technode.global

South Korea's CLASSUM lands $11M pre-Series B funding led by Dunamu & Partners

South Korea-based CLASSUM, which powers an interactive learning platform for corporations and universities, has completed its $11 million pre-Series B funding. The investment was led by venture capital firm Dunamu & Partners with participation from Silicon Valley based Storm Ventures and Big Basin Capital, along with South Korean based VC Pearl Abyss Capital, CLASSUM said in a statement.
equalocean.com

Health Tech Start-up Aurora Snag Tens of Mns of USD in Series A+ Financing Round

Aurora, a technology company specializing in the digitalization of the clinical research of life sciences, recently complete a Series A+ financing round worth tens of millions of USD. The round was led by the existing investor Hankang Equity Investment Management, with participation from B Capital. Huaxing Capital acted as its...
HEALTH
technode.global

Japanese HR firm PERSOL Asia Pacific acquires Singaporean HR tech startup Workmate

Workmate, a Singaporean on-demand staffing platform for the frontline workforce, officially announced its acquisition agreement with Persol Asia Pacific, one of the largest HR service providers in the Asia Pacific region. The combination of Workmate and PERSOL will accelerate the advancement of Workmate’s on-demand manpower solutions across the Asia Pacific,...
getnews.info

The PathDAO trust investment platform has created more than 100 billion dollars of wealth

2022 is the first year of the blockchain development. Under the impacts and challenges of blockchain projects, traditional finance has also accelerated its change by using blockchain to achieve its own upgrading. PtahDAO, as a decentralized trust investment trading platform incubated by LMR Partners-Web3.0 Technology Laboratory, is a breakthrough combination of blockchain technology and financial investment. It deeply implements the governance logic and rules of DAO, realizes the inclusive financial services and drives financial innovation.
fintechfutures.com

UAE fintech start-up Mamo receives regulatory approval

Mamo, a UAE-based fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The approval will allow Mamo to operate from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It...
Sourcing Journal

SanMar Gets SBTi’s Approval for Carbon Goals

SanMar Corporation, a supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, announced the approval of its science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with climate science. In partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), SanMar has set a companywide target to meet the SBTi’s most ambitious temperature pathway to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and help prevent the worst impacts of climate change. SanMar’s approved target sets carbon emission reduction goals for both its Scope 1 and 2, and Scope 3 GHG emissions. The company committed to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50 percent per pound of...
