Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase
Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
salestechstar.com
Informatica and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Framework Agreement Will Offer Intelligent Data Management Cloud to Government Entities. Gitex Global 2022, Informatica, an enterprise data management leader, announced it has signed a multi-year, strategic framework agreement to offer enterprise data management services to government entities in Abu Dhabi. “Informatica is helping organizations across the Middle East become...
fintechfutures.com
Google and Santander team to simplify cloud journey for enterprises
Google has partnered with Spain’s banking heavyweight, Banco Santander, to launch a service to help companies transition from legacy systems to the cloud. Dubbed “Dual Run”, the service is built on top of the technology developed by Santander and is described by the two firms as “a first of its kind”.
Mukesh Ambani, the second-richest person in Asia, joins the list of ultra-rich people opening a family office in Singapore
Lured by low taxes, many ultra-rich people have established offices in Singapore in recent years, including Sergey Brin and James Dyson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technode.global
Japanese HR firm PERSOL Asia Pacific acquires Singaporean HR tech startup Workmate
Workmate, a Singaporean on-demand staffing platform for the frontline workforce, officially announced its acquisition agreement with Persol Asia Pacific, one of the largest HR service providers in the Asia Pacific region. The combination of Workmate and PERSOL will accelerate the advancement of Workmate’s on-demand manpower solutions across the Asia Pacific,...
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fundselectorasia.com
Deutsche Bank appoints head of international private bank for Asia Pacific
Deutsche Bank has appointed Jin Yee Young as head of the international private bank for Asia Pacific, effective 3 January next year. She will be based in Singapore and will also join the international private bank’s global executive committee. “In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader...
informedinfrastructure.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry To provide customized solutions for end-to-end transformation of the global construction and infrastructure industry
LONDON/NEW DELHI – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Introduces Services to Institutions in Ireland, Accelerating European Expansion
Customers and institutions in Ireland can now open a Gemini account in order “to deposit, trade, and custody around 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Irish customers can “access the Gemini website or mobile app to securely buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) with a debit card, bank transfer, or using Apple Pay or Google Pay.”
US News and World Report
EU Regulators Group Against Big Tech Paying for Telco Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of European telecom regulators does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix paying for telecommunications infrastructure, it said in initial findings published on Tuesday. The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as...
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
thenewscrypto.com
2022 MetaExpo Singapore Web3 Summit
Vision: to be the most popular social platform for metaverse ecosystem. Mission: connecting the industry chain — build a platform for sharing knowledge and matching resource, empower enterprise with information and solutions. Values: open, cooperation and win-win https://metaexpo.com/. Summit forward：. Metaverse is widely sought after by capital & has...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
financefeeds.com
“Phygital”? LuLu Exchange launches open banking solution in UAE
LuLu Financial Group has partnered with UAE-based platform bank Wio Bank to allow Wio Business customers to make account deposits through the LuLu network of branches. This marks the launch of LuLu Exchange’s open banking service – allowing it to embed banking services with its existing fintech capabilities – following the group’s efforts to diversify the scope of financial services provided by the company.
thefastmode.com
VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services
VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
getnews.info
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Beats Out Binance, Lands Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Coinbase beat out other large firms to provide crypto services in the city-state, which continues to send mixed messages to crypto firms. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from Singapore’s central bank and financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to provide payment services in the country. The in-principle...
privatebankerinternational.com
HSBC strengthens private banking presence in China
HSBC Global Private Banking has opened two new branches in Chengdu and Hangzhou to expand its presence in western China. Both the offices, which will cater to wealthy individuals, have been opened as part of the bank’s strategy to improve its local service offerings in mainland China. Opening of...
Comments / 0