Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
bungalower
The Courtesy Bar opens in Winter Park this week
The Courtesy Bar (Instagram) has just celebrated its 10th anniversary but in a new home in Winter Park. We told you HERE that the longtime favorite craft cocktail bar would be relocating to the former home of Bear and Peacock at 1282 N. Orange Avenue [GMap] and now they have announced they will be opening to the public on Friday, October 14. We were invited to a media preview on Wednesday, so be sure to watch the Instagram video at the bottom of this story.
attractionsmagazine.com
Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando
It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
Guide to pride: What to know about Coming Out with Pride Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, it’s time to show your pride. Come Out with Pride’s Pride event returns to being an in-person event on Saturday at Lake Eola Park, bringing back all the colorful fun we remember from pre-pandemic days. Here are some things to know before...
fox35orlando.com
10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
bungalower
Swamp Sistas La La hosting two-day benefit concert at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
Two local arts non-profits will host a benefit concert for Hurricane Ian victims later this month. The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts (Facebook | Website) has teamed up with Swamp Sistas La La Foundation (Website) to present a two-day concert event featuring Central Florida talent, with proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, which is providing meals to the hardest-hit areas of the state.
bungalower
Pet Alliance shares designs for new Orlando shelter
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (Facebook | Website) shared last December that it had chosen Borrelli + Partners to create the design for its long-awaited new 25,000 SF Orlando shelter and they recently shared those designs on social media. Scroll down to the end of this post to see them.
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.
mynews13.com
New fitness craze has locals jumping for joy
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long day at work Tammye Harris is buckled in and ready to fly. “I just like the movements and the freedom to do different things. It’s not going to hurt as long as you trust the bungee,” said Tammye Harris, a 65-year-old bungee fitness athlete.
bungalower
Leu Gardens has fully reopened following Hurricane Ian cleanup
One week after Hurricane Ian ripped through Orlando, Harry P. Leu Gardens (Website) has finally reopened to the public. The gardens, which are owned and operated by the City of Orlando, reopened at 9 a.m. Monday, October 10 after being forced to temporarily close parts of the grounds due to debris left by the storm. The recent Move Night and private wedding rentals were able to continue as planned, despite the damage to the rest of the gardens.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
Winter Park Village to get new-to-market luxury retailer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The ongoing reimagining of one of metro Orlando’s most prominent shopping centers has landed another trophy tenant. Premium home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc. will...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
orangeobserver.com
Goodwill hosting round up campaign to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is doing its part to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, specifically employees of the nonprofit who lost everything in the storm. The organization is hosting a special round up campaign at all 31 retail stores across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia...
mynews13.com
Orlando senior spends retirement feeding community
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to impact many Central Florida families including increasing the number of residents in need of hunger relief. Tom Roderick, 65, said it motivates him to help out. What You Need To Know. 65-year-old Tom Roderick is spending his retirement volunteering with the Salvation...
click orlando
Fire breaks out in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Orange County Fire Rescue...
click orlando
Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian...
