Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

The Courtesy Bar opens in Winter Park this week

The Courtesy Bar (Instagram) has just celebrated its 10th anniversary but in a new home in Winter Park. We told you HERE that the longtime favorite craft cocktail bar would be relocating to the former home of Bear and Peacock at 1282 N. Orange Avenue [GMap] and now they have announced they will be opening to the public on Friday, October 14. We were invited to a media preview on Wednesday, so be sure to watch the Instagram video at the bottom of this story.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando

It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

10 scary urban legends, haunted places to visit in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost Halloween and that means it's time to get into the spooky spirit. If you're looking for ways to get your scare on, look no further than Central Florida!. From haunted hotel rooms to floating lights, there are plenty of urban legends and haunted spots that...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Swamp Sistas La La hosting two-day benefit concert at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Two local arts non-profits will host a benefit concert for Hurricane Ian victims later this month. The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts (Facebook | Website) has teamed up with Swamp Sistas La La Foundation (Website) to present a two-day concert event featuring Central Florida talent, with proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, which is providing meals to the hardest-hit areas of the state.
WINTER PARK, FL
bungalower

Pet Alliance shares designs for new Orlando shelter

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (Facebook | Website) shared last December that it had chosen Borrelli + Partners to create the design for its long-awaited new 25,000 SF Orlando shelter and they recently shared those designs on social media. Scroll down to the end of this post to see them.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

New fitness craze has locals jumping for joy

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long day at work Tammye Harris is buckled in and ready to fly. “I just like the movements and the freedom to do different things. It’s not going to hurt as long as you trust the bungee,” said Tammye Harris, a 65-year-old bungee fitness athlete.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Leu Gardens has fully reopened following Hurricane Ian cleanup

One week after Hurricane Ian ripped through Orlando, Harry P. Leu Gardens (Website) has finally reopened to the public. The gardens, which are owned and operated by the City of Orlando, reopened at 9 a.m. Monday, October 10 after being forced to temporarily close parts of the grounds due to debris left by the storm. The recent Move Night and private wedding rentals were able to continue as planned, despite the damage to the rest of the gardens.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando senior spends retirement feeding community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to impact many Central Florida families including increasing the number of residents in need of hunger relief. Tom Roderick, 65, said it motivates him to help out. What You Need To Know. 65-year-old Tom Roderick is spending his retirement volunteering with the Salvation...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fire breaks out in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Orange County Fire Rescue...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

