A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO