foxsanantonio.com
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
Mulch fire closes roads in New Braunfels near I-35
A mulch fire shut down roadways in New Braunfels near Interstate 35 Tuesday morning, according to the city's first responders.
Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed
It's unclear when the Helotes restaurant shut down, but its phone number has been disconnected and Google lists it as 'permanently closed.'
KSAT 12
Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
KSAT 12
Warrant: Former San Marcos police officer head-butted wife, kicked child in pattern of family assault
BUDA, Texas – A San Marcos Police Department officer who resigned last week amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members is accused of head-butting his wife during a holiday cookout and kicking an 11-year-old boy in his back, arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Kyle Lobo,...
KSAT 12
This day in weather history: October 12, 2001 severe weather outbreak
A mainly quiet (and muggy!) October 12 is expected this year with only an isolated chance for a stray shower as our next front approaches tonight. If you go back 21 years, though, this day turned out to be a much different story across portions of the area as severe thunderstorms plowed through South Texas.
KTSA
Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels. Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant. A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at...
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Daycare Thanks Community for Its Support after Racial Slur Appears on Sign
A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner appeals agreement in animal cruelty case
Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall appealed a justice of the peace court agreement he made with Burnet County over animal cruelty charges to the Burnet County Court at Law. The appeal was signed at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst’s office, where the original agreement was signed just 10 days earlier.
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
New Braunfels Fire Department works to control overnight mulch fires
The fire started early Tuesday morning.
