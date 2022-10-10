ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!

When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?

Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
The Top 5 Most Attractive People from Washington State

Washington is the breeding ground for great businesses, ground-breaking art, and musicians. However, is it also a great location for attractive people? People would probably say no, but we know better, so we're putting together this list and letting you be the judge. As we dive into this list we...
WASHINGTON STATE
What Are Some Tips for Visiting Washington State? We Have 7

Best Things a Visitor Should Know About Washington State. Plan on visiting Washington, the Evergreen State? We asked locals for some tips for visiting Washington and their answers were quite enlightening. Making the trek to Washington state can be fun. You might be visiting Washington from another part of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
5 Things You Can Brag About Being From Washington

Washington Stae is a place you're proud to live in, well sometimes. There are a lot of great things about Washington outside of its politics or other matters of disagreement. We're proud to call this place our home for many reasons. However, some people are still looking for those things...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Top 5 Most Hated Things in Washington

People have dubbed Washington a beautiful and magnificent state, however, the people of Washington get a pretty bad rap. Not only do tourists see Seattlites as mean and cold people but they assume the rest of the state is the same. They would be severely mistaken as a lot of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Welcome to Fire Prevention Week in Washington State

Fire prevention. You should be thinking about it says Governor Jay Inslee. He's proclaimed October 9-15 as fire prevention week in the state of Washington. Officials from the Yakima Fire Department say it's a time to think about fire danger and how you would survive a house fire. The theme...
WASHINGTON STATE
