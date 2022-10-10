Read full article on original website
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!
When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?
Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
The Top 5 Most Attractive People from Washington State
Washington is the breeding ground for great businesses, ground-breaking art, and musicians. However, is it also a great location for attractive people? People would probably say no, but we know better, so we're putting together this list and letting you be the judge. As we dive into this list we...
What Are Some Tips for Visiting Washington State? We Have 7
Best Things a Visitor Should Know About Washington State. Plan on visiting Washington, the Evergreen State? We asked locals for some tips for visiting Washington and their answers were quite enlightening. Making the trek to Washington state can be fun. You might be visiting Washington from another part of the...
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
5 Things You Can Brag About Being From Washington
Washington Stae is a place you're proud to live in, well sometimes. There are a lot of great things about Washington outside of its politics or other matters of disagreement. We're proud to call this place our home for many reasons. However, some people are still looking for those things...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
The Top 5 Most Hated Things in Washington
People have dubbed Washington a beautiful and magnificent state, however, the people of Washington get a pretty bad rap. Not only do tourists see Seattlites as mean and cold people but they assume the rest of the state is the same. They would be severely mistaken as a lot of...
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Warning: Devastating Wildfire Smoke to Stay in Washington This Weekend
The Washington Department of Health is warning people with pre-existing conditions about the danger of lingering smoke and haze from wildfires. The hazardous smoke is predicted to get worse before it gets better. According to wasmoke.blogspot.com, there are several fires burning in the state. Washingtonians are advised to stay indoors...
Welcome to Fire Prevention Week in Washington State
Fire prevention. You should be thinking about it says Governor Jay Inslee. He's proclaimed October 9-15 as fire prevention week in the state of Washington. Officials from the Yakima Fire Department say it's a time to think about fire danger and how you would survive a house fire. The theme...
These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington
If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
