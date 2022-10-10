ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

Bailey’s first TV ad of general election campaign focuses on crime

CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee for governor, this week plans to air his first broadcast TV ads of the general election campaign, releasing a commercial aiming to underscore the state senator’s criticism that incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is responsible for rising crime in Chicago and Illinois.
CBS Chicago

Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?

CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
chicagocrusader.com

Bronzeville leaders vow to continue Lucas’ legacy of advocacy

The past and future of ‘Black Metropolis’ was the focus of a Sept. 28 memorial service for the late Harold Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville” for his unwavering commitment to economic development and community control. The businessman and community activist died this year on August 9 at the age of 79.
Hyde Park Herald

Park District soliciting community input for updated Washington Park Framework Plan

The Chicago Park District is updating its framework plan for Washington Park and is seeking residents for a Community Steering Committee. On Sept. 28, the Park District also held its first of several community engagement forums for the next year, soliciting input from neighbors in an "open dialogue to explore common goals and work towards an inclusive vision for Washington Park" at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl.
Jeanette Taylor
Forest Park Review

Proviso East holds annual homecoming parade

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at 1900 S. Maywood Dr., Proviso East High School kicked off its annual homecoming parade, processing north on 19th Avenue to Washington Boulevard, east on Washington to 1st Avenue and south to the high school at 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. PHOTOS BY...
WGN TV

‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side

CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
Jake Wells

Apply to get a $500 stimulus each month

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
WGN Radio

Solving Chicago’s problem with rising mail theft

Mack Juilan, the president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the rise in armed robberies targeting postal workers, the ongoing thefts of mailbox master keys, and how they all have an impact on Chicagoans who rely on USPS services. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
oakpark.com

Neighbors demand action on Roosevelt nuisance site

Neighbors near Roosevelt Road are demanding the Oak Park village board take action against the mysterious tenants of the former Associated Tire & Battery Co. property for excess vehicular traffic and late-night noise that has been plaguing the area for over a year. Only one tenant has been confirmed to be occupying a part of the property, but neighbors believe there are two others conducting business outside of traditional hours and without proper licensing.
