Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Joshua Gray, a South Shore political consultant, running for 5th Ward alderman
Joshua Gray, a South Shore resident with a background in municipal politics, education and activism, is running for alderman of the 5th Ward, saying his professional experiences position him well to perform alderperson's roles in policy and constituent services. He is a former aide to South Side Ald. David Moore...
Herald & Review
Bailey’s first TV ad of general election campaign focuses on crime
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee for governor, this week plans to air his first broadcast TV ads of the general election campaign, releasing a commercial aiming to underscore the state senator’s criticism that incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is responsible for rising crime in Chicago and Illinois.
Review: 'Punch 9' offers sweeping look at Harold Washington's life and legacy
Editor's note: This review was originally published on October 22, 2021. At the beginning of “Punch 9 for Harold Washington,” a television interviewer asks the former mayor what he would like a future historian to write about his administration. “He’d probably say, ‘That was a turning point —...
Could an Indiana congressional district flip to Republicans for the first time in decades?
CHICAGO (CBS) – History could be made in Northwest Indiana next month.The congressional district that includes Gary has elected a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly a century.But CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are saying it could go to the GOP for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president.Several national election watchdog organizations consider the 1st Congressional District race in Northwest Indiana a toss-up. That's changed over the past several weeks and months.It would be significant if a Republican wins the seat because it would be the first time it's happened in 94...
chicagocrusader.com
Bronzeville leaders vow to continue Lucas’ legacy of advocacy
The past and future of ‘Black Metropolis’ was the focus of a Sept. 28 memorial service for the late Harold Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville” for his unwavering commitment to economic development and community control. The businessman and community activist died this year on August 9 at the age of 79.
Former North Dakota senator to run U. of C. Institute of Politics, replacing Axelrod
Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) has been named director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics (IOP) and will replace former President Barack Obama’s Senior Advisor David Axelrod on Jan. 3. The IOP is a nonpartisan institute that holds civic engagement programs for students, the fellowship program,...
Park District soliciting community input for updated Washington Park Framework Plan
The Chicago Park District is updating its framework plan for Washington Park and is seeking residents for a Community Steering Committee. On Sept. 28, the Park District also held its first of several community engagement forums for the next year, soliciting input from neighbors in an "open dialogue to explore common goals and work towards an inclusive vision for Washington Park" at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl.
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime frustrations mount against State's Attorney Kim Foxx as 'mass exodus' continues: source
CHICAGO - Frustrations continue to mount against Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx as a growing number of attorneys in her office resign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. Four Cook County Assistant State's Attorneys (ASAs) recently resigned from Foxx's Felony Review Unit — three of...
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
Forest Park Review
Proviso East holds annual homecoming parade
On Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at 1900 S. Maywood Dr., Proviso East High School kicked off its annual homecoming parade, processing north on 19th Avenue to Washington Boulevard, east on Washington to 1st Avenue and south to the high school at 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. PHOTOS BY...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Apply to get a $500 stimulus each month
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
Solving Chicago’s problem with rising mail theft
Mack Juilan, the president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the rise in armed robberies targeting postal workers, the ongoing thefts of mailbox master keys, and how they all have an impact on Chicagoans who rely on USPS services. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
Gary Theodore Roosevelt alumni pull weeds to beautify school grounds
Our school shouldn’t look this, David Bullock said Monday morning, pointing to a parking lot overtaken by weeds at Gary’s Roosevelt High School. Along a walkway to the building’s entrance, weeds and overgrown brush hid the door, nearly reaching the 2nd floor. But Bullock had a smile...
The Chicago Housing Authority Keeps Giving Up Valuable Land While HUD Rubber-Stamps the Deals
Despite being years behind on obligations to build more homes, the city’s public housing agency gets permission to sell, lease and swap its property in gentrifying neighborhoods.
oakpark.com
Neighbors demand action on Roosevelt nuisance site
Neighbors near Roosevelt Road are demanding the Oak Park village board take action against the mysterious tenants of the former Associated Tire & Battery Co. property for excess vehicular traffic and late-night noise that has been plaguing the area for over a year. Only one tenant has been confirmed to be occupying a part of the property, but neighbors believe there are two others conducting business outside of traditional hours and without proper licensing.
Martina Hone, city’s former chief engagement officer, stresses long experience in government in 5th Ward aldermanic run
Martina Hone, chief engagement officer for the City of Chicago since 2020, has stepped down from her role to run for 5th Ward alderwoman. An attorney who has spent decades working on Capitol Hill and in City Hall, Hone joins a crowded field of candidates to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston.
