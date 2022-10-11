ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears

Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
Ashe Post & Times

Upstart Giants to take on Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Two of the NFL's top rushing offenses meet on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants (4-1) own the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 179 yards per game, trailing only the Cleveland Browns (192.4), while the Ravens (3-2) are seventh at 144.6 yards per game. The Ravens took over the top spot in the AFC North Division on Sunday when Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal with no time remaining to rally Baltimore to a 19-17 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Giants continued to emerge as...
usflnewsroom.com

USFL Kicker Taylor Bertolet Impresses In LA Chargers Debut

Since the USFL finished their inaugural season, multiple players have impressed in the NFL. Taylor Bertolet, a kicker for the New Orleans Breakers in 2022, joined the Los Angeles Chargers this week. After being elevated to the 53 man roster on October 8th, Bertolet put on a show against the Cleveland Browns.
Taylor Bertolet

