Two of the NFL's top rushing offenses meet on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants (4-1) own the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 179 yards per game, trailing only the Cleveland Browns (192.4), while the Ravens (3-2) are seventh at 144.6 yards per game. The Ravens took over the top spot in the AFC North Division on Sunday when Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal with no time remaining to rally Baltimore to a 19-17 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Giants continued to emerge as...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO