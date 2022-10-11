Read full article on original website
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Could Seahawks Move Kickoff Time vs Arizona Cardinals?
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears
Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
Upstart Giants to take on Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Two of the NFL's top rushing offenses meet on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants (4-1) own the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 179 yards per game, trailing only the Cleveland Browns (192.4), while the Ravens (3-2) are seventh at 144.6 yards per game. The Ravens took over the top spot in the AFC North Division on Sunday when Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal with no time remaining to rally Baltimore to a 19-17 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Giants continued to emerge as...
USFL Kicker Taylor Bertolet Impresses In LA Chargers Debut
Since the USFL finished their inaugural season, multiple players have impressed in the NFL. Taylor Bertolet, a kicker for the New Orleans Breakers in 2022, joined the Los Angeles Chargers this week. After being elevated to the 53 man roster on October 8th, Bertolet put on a show against the Cleveland Browns.
Marcus Mariota will be pleased with Kyle Pitts injury update for Week 6 vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed the first game of his career last week due to a hamstring issue. But luckily for quarterback Marcus Mariota, it appears that Pitts could return to the field in Week 6 for a challenging matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. During an appearance...
