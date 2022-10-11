NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Asahi Kasei Pharma, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, is publicly calling for new proposals for drug development research as part of its efforts for open innovation to promote pharmaceutical research and development through enhanced cooperation with universities, research institutes and enterprises around the world. The application period begins at 5:00 a.m. GMT on January 5, 2023 and ends at 8:00 a.m. GMT on February 28, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005087/en/ Asahi Kasei Pharma’s Open Innovation team is seeking to fund innovative proposals from researchers around the world for up to US$200,000 per year, per project in 2023 for proposals about state-of-the-art pharmaceutical drug developments. Joint research opportunities will then be pursued with the drug discovery researchers together with their parent institutions in hopes to create new innovative drugs for diseases that currently have unmet needs or pioneer new platform technologies for drug discovery. How to apply: https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/a-compass/en/recruit.html

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 HOURS AGO