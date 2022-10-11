Read full article on original website
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
Hemp Fiber Production Expands in North Carolina
Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFT), maker of Sero hemp fiber, announced it has closed a major strategic financing with Ahlström Capital of Finland. BFT said it will immediately begin work to expand fiber manufacturing capacity at its U.S.-flagship facility in Lumberton, N.C. and its European Union facility near Düsseldorf, Germany. The amount of the financing was not disclosed, but will enable BFT to produce more than 10,000 metric tons of Sero hemp fiber per year by 2023 and up to 50,000 metric tons annually by 2026. “Nonwoven companies, converters and leading consumer goods companies are looking for viable natural fiber options to...
The EVERY Co. Enters $260B Beverage Alcohol Market With Launch of World’s First Protein-Boosted Hard Juice, Powering New Product Line By Pulp Culture+
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- The EVERY Company, the visionary precision fermentation platform and creator of the world’s first animal-free pepsin and egg proteins, today announced its entrance into the beverage alcohol space, bringing first-of-its-kind innovation, versatility and performance to the $260 billion bev-alc market. The launch further validates the alternative protein leader’s capacity to commercialize animal-free ingredients and closely follows a major scaling milestone achieved in partnership with BioBrew from ZX Ventures, AB InBev’s global investment and innovation group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005442/en/ BUILD by Pulp Culture+ is the world’s first protein-boosted hard juice, a hyper-functional Full Spectrum™ beverage enhanced by beneficial probiotics, adaptogens, source-verified super fruits and superfoods, and animal-free EVERY Protein™ (Photo: Business Wire)
Asahi Kasei Pharma to Sponsor Research for Drug Discovery Research and Technology: Open Innovation 2023
NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Asahi Kasei Pharma, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, is publicly calling for new proposals for drug development research as part of its efforts for open innovation to promote pharmaceutical research and development through enhanced cooperation with universities, research institutes and enterprises around the world. The application period begins at 5:00 a.m. GMT on January 5, 2023 and ends at 8:00 a.m. GMT on February 28, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005087/en/ Asahi Kasei Pharma’s Open Innovation team is seeking to fund innovative proposals from researchers around the world for up to US$200,000 per year, per project in 2023 for proposals about state-of-the-art pharmaceutical drug developments. Joint research opportunities will then be pursued with the drug discovery researchers together with their parent institutions in hopes to create new innovative drugs for diseases that currently have unmet needs or pioneer new platform technologies for drug discovery. How to apply: https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/a-compass/en/recruit.html
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
beefmagazine.com
U.S. red meat showcased at culinary training camp in the Philippines
The foodservice sector has begun its recovery in the Philippines and importers are working to rebuild trade with end-user customers. To get U.S. red meat top-of-mind in this process, the U.S. Meat Export Federation resurrected a well-regarded training program established prior to the pandemic. "Importers are looking for ways to...
constructiontechnology.media
Contracts for ‘world’s first’ 100% hydrogen iron plant
A subsidiary of Kobe Steel and its consortium partner Paul Wurth, an SMS group company, have signed a contract with Sweden-based H2 Green Steel to supply technology for the world’s first commercial 100% hydrogen direct reduced iron (DRI) plant. Kobe Steel subsidiary Midrex Technologies will supply MIDREX H2TM technology...
Woonsocket Call
Over and Above Innovation: PandaMR Launches Its Metaverse
New Metaverse platform starts its journey. DUBAI, Arab Emirates - October 9, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PandaMR launches its Metaverse, a next-generation platform filled with features to help users get started in the new era of the Internet. It is available in the most user-friendly interface and will be open for...
Bunge Forms JV With Olleco For Full Life-Cycle Oil Collection In Europe
Bunge Ltd BG and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, agree to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils. The joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe, excluding U.K. and Ireland.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s 2022 vendor partners of the year
Lowe’s announced it has named A.O. Smith, Blackstone and Mansfield Plumbing as the company’s 2022 vendor partners of the year. “Every year, we celebrate vendor partners who have gone above and beyond to serve Lowe’s and our customers,” said Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising at Lowe’s.
equalocean.com
LiDAR Maker RoboSense and Autonomous Driving Provider Pony.ai Established Partnership
On October 12, RoboSense (Chinese: 速腾聚创), a leading provider of smart LiDAR sensor systems, announced that it had established a new strategic partnership with Pony.ai (Chinese: 小马智行), a global autonomous driving technology company. The two parties are expected to start a full business chain cooperation on autonomous driving and smart transportation.
3printr.com
3D INDUSTRIES and Roboze sign resale agreement for French AM market
3D Industries and Roboze have signed a reselling agreement to increase the application opportunities of the French industry with the most precise 3D printing solutions in the world for the production of parts with super polymers and composite materials, capable of replacing metals. France is among the leading European countries...
retrofitmagazine.com
RainStick Named Among Cleantech 50 to Watch
RainStick, the new Canadian clean technology company revolutionizing the water tech space by imagining products that reduce domestic water and energy waste, has been named as one of Cleantech Group’s 2022 Cleantech 50 to Watch. The Cleantech 50 to Watch is an annual list of top global early-stage private companies showcased for their excellence in sustainable innovation. The entrepreneurs on the list are creating new technologies that are poised to address the climate crisis in plastics, regenerating soils, recycling building materials, automating food waste, and transforming solar power.
biocompare.com
The Future of Bioprocessing
Imagine a research and development lab where 90% of the work is done off the bench, using mechanistic modeling to inform a set of experiments that are executed by a fully connected, continuous bench-scale process requiring very little human intervention. Smart processes continuously learn from real-time data to not only predict optimal states but also to ensure the system stays within those states automatically. Experiments are completed quickly, and change-over to the next set of experiments is done just as quickly. The entire process development workflow, from concept to final validation, can be completed in as little as two months.
Briggs & Stratton to Launch New Products at bauma
Briggs & Stratton will unveil its latest products during bauma 2022. If you are attending, visit Stand A2.349 for get hands-on experience with the newest battery-powered solutions and internal combustion engines. Our team will be visiting the Briggs & Stratton team during the event to get more information, videos and images to share with our readers.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Exclusive interview: Epiroc CEO on technology in construction
Helena Hedblom, CEO of Epiroc, tells Andy Brown why now is an exciting time to be in the increasingly high-tech construction and mining sector. Towards the end of our interview Helena Hedblom, CEO of Swedish-based Epiroc, lets out a laugh. Throughout the video call Hedblom comes across as thoughtful, impressive...
