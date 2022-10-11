Read full article on original website
Aiken city leaders work to give Fairfield Street bridge a second chance
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After about six years, the Fairfield Street bridge in Aiken could be on its way to reopening. City leaders recently found a way to get more money to fix this route downtown. Mounds of sand and dirt now filled with weeds show a very different sign...
New owner at The Landings at 237 is moving forward with making changing to apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For months we’ve been following the safety measures for residents at what some may know as Fox Den apartments, the new owner says it’s time to move forward with making changes to the area, and neighbors seem to agree. “And with the recent shootings, it just makes it feel not safe, but […]
Taylor Brothers X-Press worker reflects on recent robbery
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Monday, a robbery took place at Taylor's Brothers X-Press in Burke County, which led to the arrest of an accused mass murderer. While at work, the last thing someone would expect is a gun being pointed in their direction. "It was a normal day...the store wasn't opened," said Furrica Harden.
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
‘He wanted money. I wanted my life’: Clerk shares nightmare encounter with murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even with a mass murder suspect behind bars, a store clerk in Burke County is haunted by how close she came to dying during an encounter with him this week. James Drayton – accused of killing five people Sunday in South Carolina – was captured early...
Aiken County has 'looked at' City of Aiken's old Public Safety headquarters, Killian says
Following a recent Aiken Standard article stating that the City of Aiken could be preparing to sell its former Department of Public Safety headquarters, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said, “We’ve looked at it, but we haven’t decided to buy it. “There is no deal,” he added....
Van crashes into Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.
‘God was with me’: How clerk survived close call with mass murder suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a South Carolina mass murder suspect was arrested right here in our area, a store casher is glad to have survived a close call with him. Five people were killed Sunday in what authorities in South Carolina are calling the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County.”
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an August traffic accident that claimed the life of a dirt bike rider. The crash happened Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The initial call was for an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.
Augusta Commission to discuss future of historic Central Ave. fire station
Augusta, g.a. (WFXG) - THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION IS SET TO MEET TOMORROW. ONE OF THE ITEMS ON PUBLIC SAFETY AGENDA, MAINTENANCE OF ENGINE CO. FIRE STATION #7. LOCATED ON CENTRAL AVENUE, THE HISTORIC FIRE STATION HAS BEEN SITTING FOR QUITE SOME TIME. DISTRICT 3 COMMISSIONER CATHERINE SMITH MCKNIGHT SAYS IT’S TIME TO ENSURE IT’S BEING TAKEN CARE OF.
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One burglary suspect was captured and after an apparent foot pursuit around midday in the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road. Authorities said the residential burglary happened around 11:56 a.m. Monday. A foot pursuit then unfolded around 12:20 p.m., ending with a large law enforcement presence in...
Aiken residents share concerns about Project Pascalis handlings during council meeting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A city council meeting felt pressure Monday night for an item not even on the agenda. Folks showed up in Aiken expressing their concerns about the city’s handlings of Project Pascalis. Many say despite the end of Project Pascalis, this is only the beginning of their concerns with city leaders.
Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
Augusta commissioners recommends new subsidy for Ambulance contract
A commission committee is recommending a new subsidy as part of new Gold Cross contract, it's more than the current one, but less than others want
Business fire in early morning hours under investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A business on North Leg Court was fully involved, according to crews on the scene in the 4:00 hour Monday morning. It is unclear what caused the fire, which is under investigation.
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: South Carolina woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County. For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals. We checked in with a...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
