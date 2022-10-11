ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Taylor Brothers X-Press worker reflects on recent robbery

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Monday, a robbery took place at Taylor's Brothers X-Press in Burke County, which led to the arrest of an accused mass murderer. While at work, the last thing someone would expect is a gun being pointed in their direction. "It was a normal day...the store wasn't opened," said Furrica Harden.
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
wfxg.com

Van crashes into Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.
WRDW-TV

17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an August traffic accident that claimed the life of a dirt bike rider. The crash happened Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The initial call was for an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.
wfxg.com

Augusta Commission to discuss future of historic Central Ave. fire station

Augusta, g.a. (WFXG) - THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION IS SET TO MEET TOMORROW. ONE OF THE ITEMS ON PUBLIC SAFETY AGENDA, MAINTENANCE OF ENGINE CO. FIRE STATION #7. LOCATED ON CENTRAL AVENUE, THE HISTORIC FIRE STATION HAS BEEN SITTING FOR QUITE SOME TIME. DISTRICT 3 COMMISSIONER CATHERINE SMITH MCKNIGHT SAYS IT’S TIME TO ENSURE IT’S BEING TAKEN CARE OF.
WRDW-TV

1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One burglary suspect was captured and after an apparent foot pursuit around midday in the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road. Authorities said the residential burglary happened around 11:56 a.m. Monday. A foot pursuit then unfolded around 12:20 p.m., ending with a large law enforcement presence in...
WRDW-TV

Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
