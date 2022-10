An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that offers better protection against recent variants is now available in Pottawatomie County. The new booster is bivalent, meaning it provides better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5) that are currently causing most infections, according to the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

