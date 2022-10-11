Read full article on original website
Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call
When Professor Philip Dybvig went to sleep Sunday night, he turned on his phone's "Do Not Disturb" setting.
Factbox-Winners of 2022 Nobel Prizes
(Reuters) - Following is a list of the Nobel prize winners in 2022:. Nobel Prize for Economics - U.S. economists Ben Bernanke, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won this year's Nobel Economics Prize for research on how propping up failing banks can stave off an even deeper economic crisis.
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together
Svante Pääbo's discovery of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA help us unpack what makes our own genes human, and could help unlock future medical cures.
The most controversial Nobel Prize winners throughout history
The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world given to those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, economics, and peace.
