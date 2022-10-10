ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

globalspec.com

Reflective coating promises to reduce solar tile temps

A reflective coating designed to improve the performance of solar tiles has been developed by researchers from Australia’s Western Sydney University. According to its developers, the reflective coating reduces the tiles’ operating temperatures by 11° C and increases their electrical performance by around 6.6%. Testing an assortment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalspec.com

Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company

Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
BUSINESS
globalspec.com

CAN benefits transmission dynamometer use

Mustang Dynamometer, an Ohio-based manufacturer of quality testing equipment, dynamometers and related products, recently delivered a heavy-duty transmission dynamometer for testing of large truck transmissions for Edelbrock, a manufacturer of specialty automotive, truck and motorcycle parts, at their Cerritos, California, R&D facility. The state-of-the-art test cell was designed by Mustang to efficiently accommodate the need to test repaired and refurbished transmissions by way of controller area network (CAN) communication, while meeting all required codes for mechanical and electrical hook-ups as established by state and local regulations.
CERRITOS, CA
globalspec.com

Video: Green light for world’s largest SOEC electrolyzer plant

Catalytic technology developer Topsoe is moving ahead with plans to build the world’s largest solid-oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Herning, Denmark. The initial manufacturing capacity will be 500 MW/year, with an option to expand to 5 GW. SOEC technology consumes less electricity than alkaline and polymer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvester#Wind Speed#Taps#Mobile Phone#Ntu
globalspec.com

Video: New force sensor makes auto brakes safer

A new brake pedal force sensor developed by Sensata Technologies for electromechanical brakes (EMBs) enables safer and better performing braking systems. Automotive electrification and autonomy are powering the trend toward EMBs in next generation cars, especially in hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). As electronics replace legacy hydraulic components in brake-by-wire systems, there is a need for new sensing topologies in the pedal assemblies. This trend, combined with stricter demands for functional safety, is leading vehicle and brake system manufacturers to consider different brake sensing technologies that ensure EMBs maintain or exceed the performance and safety of legacy systems.
TECHNOLOGY
globalspec.com

Portable and ultra-slim OLED by ViewSonic

The ViewSonic ColorProTM VP16-OLED Portable Display is the latest product from ViewSonic Corp., a leading global manufacturer of visual solutions. It is a 15.6 inch versatile monitor with native 1080p Full HD resolution, ideal for creative professionals seeking exceptional color performance with sophisticated OLED technology. The VP16-OLED is Pantone-Validated and...
ELECTRONICS
globalspec.com

Rohde & Schwarz empowers 4D imaging radar platform launch by Cubtek in partnership with NXP

Cubtek Inc. is using network analyzers from Rohde & Schwarz in the development of 4D imaging radar for radio frequency (RF) measurement of the E-band. Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscopes and their independently developed, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) provide the best measurement tools for automotive radar research and development. Future self-driving...
TECHNOLOGY
globalspec.com

Motors for electric vehicles

Classic vehicles are powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs), and as a result, they emit carbon dioxide by burning gas and gasoline. But to save the environment, researchers started focusing on renewable energies, which led to the development and growth of hybrid electric cars that employ both ICE and electric motors to move their wheels. After that, fully electric vehicles (EVs) came onto the market and are now widely accepted by users. Such vehicles are propelled by one or more electric motors, which will be reviewed in this article.
CARS
globalspec.com

Newark now ships more than 100 types of reed relays from Pickering Electronics

Newark, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has enhanced its comprehensive electromechanical portfolio with the addition of Pickering Electronics, a specialist in the manufacture of high-quality, high reliability reed relays. Newark is now offering fast delivery on more than 100 types of reed relays from Pickering Electronics, which are suitable for semiconductor test, automatic test equipment, test and measurement equipment, instrumentation, electric vehicle test and renewable energy applications.
ECONOMY
globalspec.com

Counting Every Drop Challenge seeks new precipitation measurement solutions

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has launched a prize competition seeking new and improved ground-based precipitation devices that are more accurate and reliable for use in remote areas in extreme weather conditions. Designs should minimize power and maintenance needs and eliminate reliance on oils and antifreeze often used to melt solid precipitation.
globalspec.com

Siemens automates 2.5D and 3D IC design-for-test with new Tessent multi-die solution

The Tessent multi-die software solution from Siemens Digital Industries Software helps customers dramatically speed and simplify critical design-for-test (DFT) tasks for next-generation integrated circuits (ICs) based on 2.5D and 3D architectures. As demand for smaller, more power efficient and higher performing ICs continues to challenge the global IC design community,...
SOFTWARE
globalspec.com

As the US strengthens restrictions on China, TSMC and Samsung get exception

The U.S. Department of Commerce (USDOC) has expanded its restrictions on China, this time limiting high performance computing (HPC) such as CPUs and GPUs. The restriction not only includes domestic companies in mainland China but also U.S.-based suppliers including server companies that rely on HPCs. Additionally, restrictions may be imposed on semiconductors used in aerospace, automotive and military industries.
FOREIGN POLICY
globalspec.com

Delta signs multi-year deal with air taxi vendor Joby

Delta Air Lines, one of the largest U.S. commercial passenger vendors, has signed a multi-year deal to commercialize and operate air taxis with Joby Aviation Inc. The goal is to deliver sustainable home-to-airport transportation services to Delta customers that will begin in New York and Los Angeles. The deal follows...
INDUSTRY
globalspec.com

TechInsights Teardown: Tesla Model Y media control unit

As the automotive industry continues its largest transition in its history to electrification, automotive parts specifically built for electric vehicles (EVs) will become high in demand. And with supply chain issues already impacting automakers’ ability to produce as many vehicles as they would like, chances are good further issues will...
CARS
globalspec.com

Latest Apple watch offers crash detection and better data for women's health

Apple recently introduced Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE, bringing advanced technology and vital safety innovations to the smartwatches. Apple Watch Series 8 includes a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal and adds temperature sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, crash detection, and international roaming to its best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection.
ELECTRONICS
globalspec.com

Plastic-eating enzymes could supercharge recycling

It's estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. But what if there was a way to recycle all plastics, including those that are hard to break down? Researchers may have found a solution in enzymes that eat away at plastic waste. These enzymes could help supercharge recycling and cut down on the amount of plastic pollution in the world.
ENVIRONMENT
globalspec.com

Video: A grid-independent hydrogen EV charging solution

A new off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging solution has been engineered by Israel-based GenCell to address range anxiety and grid limitation issues by use of alkaline fuel cells, hydrogen and ammonia. The system produces green, grid-independent, on-site power to charge EVs anytime and anywhere. EVOX technology has already been deployed...
CARS
globalspec.com

NASA mission accomplished: Asteroid trajectory transformed

Image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows debris ejected from the surface of the Dimorphos following impact. Source: NASA/European Space Agency/ Space Telescope Science Institute/Hubble. The intentional collision of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft with asteroid Dimorphos on September 26, 2022, demonstrated the power of humankind to alter...
ASTRONOMY

