clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Authorities seek help finding 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as Ja’Cory Whitfield, 16, who was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Whitfield has brown hair, is between 5’ 6″ and 5’ 8″...
wgnsradio.com
Virginia man charged with making threats at Smyrna High School
Making threats against Smyrna High School resulted in the arrest of a Virginia man Tuesday, Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Chuck Barnes said. Suspect Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke was charged with felony making false reports by Detective Stephen Lewis. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute the offenders,” Barnes said.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Faith & Blue Night Builds Better Relationships in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn) Wearing the badge signifies law enforcement officers serve to keep residents safe and secure, said Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. “We want people to know they can depend on the blue,” Lowery said. He delivered the remarks during the first national Faith & Blue event sponsored by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Man found with gunshot wound outside hospital in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a hospital in South Nashville.
WSMV
Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
Trousdale County sees increase in crime as population continues to grow
One of the smallest counties in the state is seeing an increase in crime.
Sumner County mom convicted of murdering infant twins asks for a new trial
Lindsey Lowe was convicted of murdering her twin infants in 2011 in Sumner County and sentenced to life. Now she seeks a new trial alleging she had poor legal representation and a biased juror.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
Investigation underway after man shot several times at Priest Lake intersection
An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times while at an intersection in the Priest Lake area.
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
fox17.com
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather
Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
WSMV
Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
‘Agonizing’: Family demanding answers after man shot and killed in North Nashville
A violent weekend in Nashville left several people dead, after multiple shootings throughout the metro area. One of the victims is 42-year-old Sidney Stewart.
4 killed in 3 shootings during violent weekend in Nashville, prompting groups to speak out
Two mothers who know the pain of gun violence well said the community needs to get involved in trying to eliminate the issue.
