Sumner County, TN

Virginia man charged with making threats at Smyrna High School

Making threats against Smyrna High School resulted in the arrest of a Virginia man Tuesday, Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Chuck Barnes said. Suspect Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke was charged with felony making false reports by Detective Stephen Lewis. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute the offenders,” Barnes said.
SMYRNA, TN
UPDATE: Faith & Blue Night Builds Better Relationships in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn) Wearing the badge signifies law enforcement officers serve to keep residents safe and secure, said Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. “We want people to know they can depend on the blue,” Lowery said. He delivered the remarks during the first national Faith & Blue event sponsored by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
NASHVILLE, TN
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
NASHVILLE, TN
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather

Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
NASHVILLE, TN
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
CHRISTIANA, TN
Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
NASHVILLE, TN

