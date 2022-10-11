ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

247Sports

UCLA Offensive Line Review: Utah

A Bruin Report Online subscriber, IEBruin24, has been posting excellent, detailed and knowledgeable game reviews of UCLA's offensive line this season. He breaks down the game performance, the specific blocking schemes and their effectiveness, and grades each offensive lineman's performance. It's too good not to share with everyone, so here's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

DT Roundtable: Oregon's midseason offensive and defensive awards

We continue to review the first six games of the Oregon football season with a DuckTerritory award show of sorts. Each of the site's full-time employees have selected players worthy of midseason recognition. Today's DT Roundtable includes awards for each side of the ball. Myself, Matt Prehm and Jared Mack have chosen our MVPs, top bench players and top freshmen for offense and defense for the halfway point of the season. We're only considering first-year freshmen for the freshmen awards.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

USC vs. Utah: Lincoln Riley talks team improvement ahead of stiff test from Utes

USC is off to a 6-0 start to the Lincoln Riley era, capping off a perfect first half of the regular season with a dominant 30-14 win over Washington State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But the first-year head coach knows the road does not get any easier from here. The No. 7 Trojans are set to face their stiffest test to date on Saturday night when they square off with No. 20 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes have not lost since a 2020 defeat at the hands of USC. Kyle Whittingham’s squad is coming off a 42-32 setback at UCLA, which dropped the defending Pac-12 South champs to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Oregon football: UCLA game could bring ESPN College GameDay to Eugene

Oregon football is getting set for a visit from the UCLA Bruins in a few weeks, and that game could draw ESPN College GameDay to Autzen Stadium. While the game between UCLA and Oregon is several weeks away, it is clear that there are currently going to be three teams looking to the Pac-12 Championship. Several of the contending teams now have conference losses, including both Washington State (to Oregon), and Washington (to Arizona State.) Utah, a team ranked ahead of the Ducks lost to the hands of now-undefeated UCLA on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
KTLA.com

Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA

Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player, Defensive Lineman of the Week

USC third-year sophomore defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Tuipulotu led a strong effort from USC’s defense in its 30-14 win over Washington State Saturday. He had four tackles for loss — including three sacks — and a quarterback hurry, all of which came in the first half.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
LANE COUNTY, OR
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The New West

One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast

Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
FLORENCE, OR
