UCLA Offensive Line Review: Utah
A Bruin Report Online subscriber, IEBruin24, has been posting excellent, detailed and knowledgeable game reviews of UCLA's offensive line this season. He breaks down the game performance, the specific blocking schemes and their effectiveness, and grades each offensive lineman's performance. It's too good not to share with everyone, so here's...
DT Roundtable: Oregon's midseason offensive and defensive awards
We continue to review the first six games of the Oregon football season with a DuckTerritory award show of sorts. Each of the site's full-time employees have selected players worthy of midseason recognition. Today's DT Roundtable includes awards for each side of the ball. Myself, Matt Prehm and Jared Mack have chosen our MVPs, top bench players and top freshmen for offense and defense for the halfway point of the season. We're only considering first-year freshmen for the freshmen awards.
What They're Saying: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Corvallis for its annual Homecoming game on Saturday when it...
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Washington State's Offense
Oregon State returns to Corvallis for just the third game at Reser Stadium this year Saturday evening. The Beavers, winners of their most recent outing, will look to build momentum in Pac-12 play when they hit the field for the annual Homecoming game against Washington State. Today at BeaverBlitz, we...
USC vs. Utah: Lincoln Riley talks team improvement ahead of stiff test from Utes
USC is off to a 6-0 start to the Lincoln Riley era, capping off a perfect first half of the regular season with a dominant 30-14 win over Washington State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But the first-year head coach knows the road does not get any easier from here. The No. 7 Trojans are set to face their stiffest test to date on Saturday night when they square off with No. 20 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes have not lost since a 2020 defeat at the hands of USC. Kyle Whittingham’s squad is coming off a 42-32 setback at UCLA, which dropped the defending Pac-12 South champs to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
4-star Sadiq headlines biggest move among Oregon commits in latest ranking update
Three Oregon football commits in the 2023 class have been included in the Top 100 of the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings, released by the network Wednesday. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey remained in the Top 15 nationally, while a new name emerged in the Top 100.
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Oregon football: UCLA game could bring ESPN College GameDay to Eugene
Oregon football is getting set for a visit from the UCLA Bruins in a few weeks, and that game could draw ESPN College GameDay to Autzen Stadium. While the game between UCLA and Oregon is several weeks away, it is clear that there are currently going to be three teams looking to the Pac-12 Championship. Several of the contending teams now have conference losses, including both Washington State (to Oregon), and Washington (to Arizona State.) Utah, a team ranked ahead of the Ducks lost to the hands of now-undefeated UCLA on Saturday.
Could USC's newest basketball addition help secure nation's No. 1 overall prospect?
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page was not contained by a distance factor during his recruitment. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man took official visits to five schools from different parts of the country - Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Missouri and USC. On Monday, Page made his ...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with No. 7 USC
Kyle Whittingham said things won't get any easier this week as they welcome a talented USC team to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA
Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player, Defensive Lineman of the Week
USC third-year sophomore defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Tuipulotu led a strong effort from USC’s defense in its 30-14 win over Washington State Saturday. He had four tackles for loss — including three sacks — and a quarterback hurry, all of which came in the first half.
Oregon's defensive backs seeing development pay off in Year One of Lanning Era
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses his cornerback's play the last few games and how some younger Ducks are taking advantage of playing time.
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes
DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
