Netflix seems to have hit the streaming jackpot over the weekend, with viewers rewarding two of its new releases by sending them straight to the top spots in their respective categories. The dark new Mila Kunis drama Luckiest Girl Alive, for example, is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the US, while a TV series that was also released ahead of the weekend (The Midnight Club) is the #2 Netflix show at the moment in the US (it’s seemingly going to take a while to dislodge Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series from the #1 spot).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO