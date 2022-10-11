Read full article on original website
Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Elisabeth Röhm Returns to Direct a Season 22 Episode
She played ADA Serena Southerlyn in Seasons 12 through 15 of the NBC legal drama
Parul Agrawal Named Head of Drama at Warner Bros. Television
Parul Agrawal has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development at Warner Bros. Television, TheWrap has confirmed. The announcement of her promotion comes a day after the group’s latest round of layoffs. Agrawal will be replacing Leigh London Redman, who left in July to become...
Chris Albrecht placed on leave from Legendary Entertainment
The move comes after new details of a 1991 incident during his tenure at HBO that led to a settlement with a female subordinate surfaced in an upcoming book.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
TechRadar
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
thedigitalfix.com
Physical media won’t save us from streaming services
You’ve likely heard of the Batgirl cancellation by now. In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros decided not to release the DC movie as part of a tax write-off. Initially destined for HBO Max, it’s now unlikely anyone will ever see the superhero movie. Disappointing as this is for...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown in Official Teaser for Prime Video’s High-Stakes Family Drama, ‘Riches’
The six-part drama series from Abby Ajayi will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2, following its UK premiere on ITVX.
T3
Hulu and Disney Plus award-winning show to end after three seasons
The Hardy Boys are set to solve their final mystery in 2023
Season 5 trailer for 'Yellowstone' shatters streaming records
Yellowstone fans apparently couldn't wait to see what's going to happen in the fifth season of the smash Paramount+ series: its new trailer was watched 14.4 million times in the 24 hours after it was released September 29. The coming attraction was watched four times more than the trailer to...
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)
The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
The Midnight Club, already #2 on Netflix in the US, has also set a world record
Netflix seems to have hit the streaming jackpot over the weekend, with viewers rewarding two of its new releases by sending them straight to the top spots in their respective categories. The dark new Mila Kunis drama Luckiest Girl Alive, for example, is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the US, while a TV series that was also released ahead of the weekend (The Midnight Club) is the #2 Netflix show at the moment in the US (it’s seemingly going to take a while to dislodge Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series from the #1 spot).
Paramount’s Untitled ‘Avatar’ Film to Be Animated in Australia by Flying Bark
European-Australian firm Flying Bark Productions has been appointed as the animator of the first of three untitled ‘Avatar’ films from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. The film series, derived from the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra “animated series, originally created for Nickelodeon by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, was announced earlier this year. The first feature will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, with Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino producing. Flying Bark, which is based in Belgium and has major facilities in Sydney, Australia, describes the film series as “[pushing] the style and boundaries of hybrid animation [..] it will couple traditional...
A.V. Club
People pick Dahmer over Marilyn in latest Netflix viewership numbers
If Netflix’s numbers are to be believed, people hanging out, watching Dahmer, and not leaving. And this is despite the title of the show actually being Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On Netflix, viewers traded one miserable experience for another. Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s controversial hot Jeffrey Dahmer series,...
Marvel Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Amid Release Date Shuffle
The Mahershala Ali-fronted "Blade" reboot gets pushed nearly a year to 2024
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)
"Jason Patric's kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character," says Newlander in an interview tied to the film's 35th anniversary
Warner Bros. Shuts Down TV Writers Workshops Where New and Diverse Talent Thrived
The newly merged company's digital shortform division, Stage 13, will also be shuttering
