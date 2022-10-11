ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 10, 2022

Cody 18-1, 6-1 Star Valley 21-9, 5-2 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Lyman 25-3-1, 3-0 Mountain View 25-4-1, 2-1 Lander 7-16-1, 1-2 Pinedale 17-12, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
State
Montana State
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem leads in 3A while West Side reclaims 2A top spot in latest media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild week in high school football action led to some major shuffling in this week's High School Football Media Polls. 2A saw the most movement, with West Side taking the top spot by one point over Bear Lake, even though the Bears won their head-to-head matchup and garnered more first-place votes. Aberdeen and North Fremont sit third and fourth, respectively.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

5A REGION 1 GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP: Good day, Lake City

COEUR d’ALENE — To beat a defending champion, either in the regular season or — now — the postseason, it’s going to take something spectacular. On Tuesday, the spectacular came from the team out to protect home field and that state 5A title. Seniors Delaney...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
