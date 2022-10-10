Read full article on original website
Mentor Nissan Gears Up for Trunk or Treat on October 29th – A free community event providing a fun and safe Halloween experience
Mentor Nissan will be offering some additional Halloween fun this year as it holds its first Trunk or Treat event from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Saturday, October 29. The dealership car lot will turn into a “trunkload” of treats as children dressed in their favorite Halloween costume go from trunk to trunk gathering candy. The event will be held rain or shine and is free to all children and families to attend.
John’s Country Nursery
John’s Country Nursery is an independent, locally owned garden center that was started in 1986 by John and Carol Beran. With over 30 years of serving Middlefield and eastern Geauga County, John’s is known for providing great values in top quality plants, plant material, garden supplies, gift items, and much more.
Jesse Owens Olympic Oak Sapling to Be Planted at James Ford Rhodes High School where Owens Planted Original Tree 80 Years Ago
WHO: City of Cleveland Councilman Kris Harsh, Ward 13; Tyrone Owens; Jeff Verespej, chief of staff & operations for Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP); Jill Koski, president and CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens; Tara Drouhard, principal of Rhodes School of Environmental Studies; Lucas Reeve, executive director of Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation along with students from James Ford Rhodes High School and stakeholders involved with protecting and caring for the Jesse Owens Olympic Oak tree.
