Mentor Nissan will be offering some additional Halloween fun this year as it holds its first Trunk or Treat event from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Saturday, October 29. The dealership car lot will turn into a “trunkload” of treats as children dressed in their favorite Halloween costume go from trunk to trunk gathering candy. The event will be held rain or shine and is free to all children and families to attend.

MENTOR, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO