Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Kennedy ...
4A Girls Soccer Scoreboard – Oct. 12, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Scores from the 1st round of the 4A girls soccer tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. – The Logan High Grizzlies advance to face #1 Mountain Crest on Saturday, Oct. 15th at 1 p.m. in Hyrum. #4 Green Canyon 8. #13 Pine View 0. – The Green Canyon Wolves advance to...
Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement in 5A classification
BOISE, Idaho — Following a massive lineup of high school football contests across southern Idaho in Week 7, Tuesday's state media poll brought plenty of changes among the top-five rankings in each classification. For the first time in 2022, the Meridian Warriors (7-0) have claimed the state's top spot...
High school boys golf: Seeking fifth straight state title, Skyline builds narrow 4-stroke lead at Day 1 of 5A state tournament
Skyline High School boys golf shot a 3-under 285 on Monday at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele as it built a four-stroke lead over rival Olympus during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament.
Prep Roundup: Lady Wave soccer drops two in Elko County
The Lady Wave soccer team left Elko County empty-handed, falling to Spring Creek, 1-0, and Elko, 7-0, last week. In the seventh minute of the game against Spring Creek, the Lady Greenwave appeared to take a 1-0 lead with a goal by freshman Kylee Simper, but the score was taken off the board with an offside call.
Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep's Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.
Prep football notebook: Canal Bowl moved to Thursday night
Because of lack of officials, the annual Canal Bowl between Klamath Union and Mazama has been moved to Thursday night at Modoc Field. That might help Mazama, the top-ranked team in the state in the Class 4A coaches’ poll, in more ways than one.
Prep notebook: high school mountain bikers finish regular season at Haymaker Classic
Mountain biking: It was home, sweet home for local high school mountain bike athletes on Sunday as the fourth and final Colorado Mountain Bike League race went down in Eagle at the Haymaker Classic. Keely Hendricks used a blistering first lap to win the varsity girls race in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 19.32 seconds. In the process, she overtook Green Mountain’s Addison Blair in the Yampa Region — one of four Colorado regions in the league — standings.
Ellie Denny, sister of Christine, becomes Carroll's first 2023 signee; Helena High standout Alex Bullock gives commitment
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team jump-started its 2023 recruiting class in the last two weeks, signing a player with a familiar last name and picking up a verbal commitment from another. Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Saints All-American Christine Denny, signed on the final day...
PREP ROUNDUP: Charter boys top St. Maries, to face Timberlake in district semifinals
POST FALLS — Joe Nicklay is a freshman on the Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy boys soccer team whose job is to come off the bench and give the Panthers’ forwards a breather. On Monday, he did his job — and then some. On his 15th birthday,...
Sugar-Salem leads in 3A while West Side reclaims 2A top spot in latest media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild week in high school football action led to some major shuffling in this week's High School Football Media Polls. 2A saw the most movement, with West Side taking the top spot by one point over Bear Lake, even though the Bears won their head-to-head matchup and garnered more first-place votes. Aberdeen and North Fremont sit third and fourth, respectively.
Shadle Park boys cross country taking steps toward ending team state meet drought
A day after defeating Pullman in a league meet last Wednesday, the Shadle Park boys cross country team gathered in the school’s courtyard to ring the victory bell – a monumental moment all Shadle Park athletes get to share together after coming away with a collective win. As...
