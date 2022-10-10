Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
woay.com
National Pest Management Association offers prevention tips for a pest free home as temperatures drop
Fairfax, VA (WOAY) – While fighting off pests is a year-round battle; cooler temperatures send several unwanted guests seeking shelter and food wherever they can. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is providing some tips to prevent infestations this fall. Once indoors, pests pose a serious risk to residents...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Big Greek Cafe Now Open in Urbana
$6 gyros are now available on Wednesdays in Frederick County as Big Greek Cafe has officially opened its new Urbana location in Village Square at Urbana– joining the likes of Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Domino’s at the new retail development (3290 Bennett Creek Ave). After a few delays with supplies and kitchen equipment the restaurant officially opened on Monday, October 10th.
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
mocoshow.com
The DMV Auto Show is Coming to Clarksburg
The inaugural DMV Auto Show will take place at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd.) on Saturday, October 22 from 1pm until 6pm. Per the event: “This is a different take on the car shows you are used to with the goal to be completely inclusive to the whole car community. We want to bring a premium experience to those who have spent a lot time and money on this passion and to appreciate the vast variety of cars our community has to offer. We will have over 20 classes with premium trophies, guest judges, prizes, giveaways, vendors, food & drinks and family friendly entertainment! ALL SPECTATORS ARE FREE!”
Controversy rises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy among residents. A viral tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
mocoshow.com
The Shops at Congressional Village Shopping Center in Rockville to be Auctioned on October 12
The multi-tenant retail shipping center known as The Shops At Congressional Village, a one/story commercial building and a leasehold interest on the first floor of 192 Halpine Rd in Rockville will be made available for auction on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 11:00AM. The shopping center is currently home to 7-Eleve, ATI Physical Therapy, Heartland Dental, MyEyeDr., Verizon, and more.
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia
From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
Ohio man drove to Carroll County with bomb to kill romantic rival
Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device.
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
