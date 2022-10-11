Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Native leaders ask Kansas City Chiefs to change name, imagery
Native leaders are using Indigenous People day to ask the Kansas City Chiefs to change the team's name and imagery away from Native Americans.
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Kansas City Chiefs targeting a wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. as a possibility
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a hard-fought 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, moving their
Yardbarker
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium. #1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak. After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader. #2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 5 2022
In what was a wild game, the Kansas City Chiefs once again found a way to walk away with a win against a division opponent. The offense stormed back after a slow start. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense bent but did not fully break just enough to come out on top. With a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City heads into their highly anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills at 4-1. While there were many positive results, we will not be able to list everybody in the stock up category. There were also some units that took steps back for Kansas City against Las Vegas. Each and every week, we will be listing players or position groups that improved or hurt their respective stock. Who saw their stock rise or fall in Week 5? Let’s kick it off.
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
ESPN
Big 12 commish explores early rights deal with ESPN, Fox
NEW YORK -- Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark described recent discussions with television partners ESPN and Fox as "meaningful" as the conference looks into the possibility of striking a media rights deal almost two years before the current contract expires. "So (the conference) is not a free agent," Yormark told...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels blasted for 2-point attempt in loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was on the sideline as Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for what
ESPN
Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for MNF shove
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday. The man shoved by Adams, identified...
