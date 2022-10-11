ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Football
Yardbarker

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium. #1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak. After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader. #2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing...
ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 5 2022

In what was a wild game, the Kansas City Chiefs once again found a way to walk away with a win against a division opponent. The offense stormed back after a slow start. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense bent but did not fully break just enough to come out on top. With a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City heads into their highly anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills at 4-1. While there were many positive results, we will not be able to list everybody in the stock up category. There were also some units that took steps back for Kansas City against Las Vegas. Each and every week, we will be listing players or position groups that improved or hurt their respective stock. Who saw their stock rise or fall in Week 5? Let’s kick it off.
ESPN

Big 12 commish explores early rights deal with ESPN, Fox

NEW YORK -- Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark described recent discussions with television partners ESPN and Fox as "meaningful" as the conference looks into the possibility of striking a media rights deal almost two years before the current contract expires. "So (the conference) is not a free agent," Yormark told...
ESPN

Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for MNF shove

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after Monday's loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday. The man shoved by Adams, identified...
