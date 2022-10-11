Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
KARE
Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop
ST. PAUL, Minn. – When Lizzo comes back home, she brings the house down.And the streets outside St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center were buzzing before the superstar took the stage Tuesday night.Lizzo started her career in Minneapolis, and was taking votes on social media about which restaurants to visit before she leaves town. Her next stop is Kansas City.RELATED: Lizzo plays James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute at DC concert
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
fox9.com
Blink-182 North American reunion tour starts in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blink-182 is going on tour, with the band's first stop on their North American leg at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The tour is a reunion of band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, who haven't played together in nearly 10 years. The tour kicks off in March 2023 and goes through February 2024.
Minnesota weather: How cold and for how long?
Here's the video breakdown from meteorologist Sven Sundgaard's Minnesota weather briefing:. Widespread freeze, even in Twin Cities, next week: 3:32. "We're not done with 60s or maybe even warmer just yet," says Sundgaard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats
These aren't the pumpkin-pail chocolates of yesteryear The post Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Why Uniquely Painted Minnesota House Is a Must See in Halloween Month
Chances are you've at least heard of the movie "Beetlejuice". If you know the movie even a little bit you know about this scene:. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" was all that came to mind when I first saw a picture of this uniquely painted house:. Have you ever seen anything quite...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
A Less Traveled Must See Spot in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
fox9.com
Cruise ship passengers cut trip to St. Paul short due to low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near record low water levels on the Mississippi in recent weeks that have backed up river traffic and grounded barges have now stranded a cruise ship on its way to St. Paul, Minnesota. The Viking Mississippi was scheduled to travel from New Orleans, Louisiana...
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
Comments / 0