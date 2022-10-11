ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dancing With The Stars Season 31: Which Team Has The Best Chances After Another Tie?

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EB7h_0iTzyHVC00

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 31’s “Disney+ Night.” Read at your own risk!

Dancing With The Stars has done so many theme nights over the years that it’s legitimately shocking that there’s a “first” for anything in Season 31. And yet, they keep on coming as this first season on streaming delivered the show's debut “Disney+ night.” The night also featured yet another three-way tie for first place. After three weeks of the same three couples tying, it's time to look at which of the pairs has the best chances to win.

Social media star Charli D'Amelio and pro dancer Mark Ballas are once again on top, but they’re sharing that honor with The Bachelorette 's Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy , and actor Wayne Brady and Witney Carson . It seems like these three couples will ultimately be the ones competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 31, but which team has the best odds of winning? Let’s dive in and break it down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NauGz_0iTzyHVC00

(Image credit: Disney+)

Charli D'Amelio And Mark Ballas

There aren’t many people who could dress up like characters from The Simpsons and pull off a dance routine that captivates an audience, and it should speak volumes about how talented Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas are as a duo that they delivered. D’Amelio, of course, caused some controversy before Dancing With The Stars Season 31 because she’s a technically trained dancer in addition to a top TikTok earner , which seems like an unfair edge to have headed into a show like this. I don’t think it’s unfair to say she’s by far the most polished of the celebrity contestants, and as a result, will almost certainly make it to the finals with an ease that others busting their tail like Shangela won’t experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpNzA_0iTzyHVC00

(Image credit: Disney+)

Wayne Brady And Witney Carson

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson had the weakest score of this trio in Week 1 of Dancing With The Stars , but it’s been a helluva ride for them since then. I can feel Brady’s dedication to be the best through my Disney+ subscription , and that came to a head this week with the latest performance. Brady is a fierce competitor who will only continue to improve, and he showed that when he won The Masked Singer Season 2 . It'll be tragic if he gets cut before the finals, but I’m not sure I see that happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XffHd_0iTzyHVC00

(Image credit: Disney+)

Gabby Windey And Val Chmerkovskiy

Speaking of big winners, is there anyone more beloved on Dancing With The Stars than a star of The Bachelorette ? Make no mistake, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy are putting in the work to earn their numbers with the judges week to week, but there are perks to being the star of one of the biggest reality shows on network television. I'm sure they’ll have a chunk of the fandom’s support until the end, though the switch to Disney+ might’ve taken some dedicated ABC viewers away from Windey in Season 31. Even so, I think she has a decent chance at being the latest Bachelor Nation lead to win this competition.

Who Has The Best Chances Of Winning?

As it stands right now, I have to believe the top couple in the best position to win is Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Brady’s latest performance tugged at my heartstrings, and as we learned in Season 30, that’s what matters. NBA star Iman Shumpert showed that America will ultimately go with a vastly improved underdog when he won . Brady just matched Charli D’Amelio’s score in a jazz-style dance she first trained for as a child. Compare that with his likability as one of television’s familiar faces, and I think that will ultimately help him edge out the competition and win.

Dancing With The Stars streams live for Disney+ subscribers on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Disney+ night was really quite an event, but whether it’ll be as remembered as the best of the season... well, that’s a bit early to judge. Here’s hoping Season 31 is loaded with many more surprises, and maybe less Simpsons cosplay because that was wild.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars

About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Wayne Brady
Person
Shangela
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Mark Ballas
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Reality Tv#Tiktok
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

What Hallmark's Boss Has To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Departure

Hallmark Channel fans were shocked when Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was leaving the network to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Over a decade, the former "Full House" star appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark movies, including "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "If I Only Had Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," and "Journey Back to Christmas," per IMDb. She also appeared on the channel as librarian Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy