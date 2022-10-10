ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

stanford.edu

Meet our faculty: Chris Field

“What I see are more and more opportunities to address the challenge”: Chris Field, a global ecology and climate science pioneer, is pursuing impact at scale at the new Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. Chris Field grew up around the sounds and smells of massive circular blades cutting trees...
STANFORD, CA
stanford.edu

Report of findings on history of Jewish admissions and experience at Stanford

President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issues an institutional apology after a task force confirms that Stanford undertook efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Dear members of our Stanford community,. I am writing to you today on an important matter – a matter that concerns Stanford University’s history,...
STANFORD, CA
stanford.edu

Drew Endy Newly Appointed as a Bass University Fellow

CISAC Core Faculty Member, Drew Endy, has been appointed as a Bass University Fellow for his extraordinary contributions to undergraduate education. The Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education Program was established in 2001, and the program was named in honor of Anne T., MLA ’07, and Robert M. Bass, MBA ’74, who provided matching funds to launch it.
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford president issues apology after university admits limiting admission of Jewish students in 1950s

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” A task force created earlier this year investigated […]
STANFORD, CA
stanford.edu

Stanford apologizes for admissions limits on Jewish students in the 1950s and pledges action on steps to enhance Jewish life on campus

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne apologized on behalf of the university and pledged action on recommendations in a task force report confirming Stanford limited the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne has apologized on behalf of the university and pledged to act on recommendations of a...
STANFORD, CA
stanford.edu

Diana Kapp, MBA ’96: What Matters to Me Now and Why

“Line yourselves up in order of your level of influence on the group,” David Brady, our Learning to Lead professor instructed. We were standing outside in the quad under classic Palo Alto blue skies. All term, my classmates and I had been getting to know one another, doing various group projects, challenges, and personality tests. As the line-up began, I darted to the very back. When the jostling and positioning stopped, we all froze, observing. “Now,” our professor said, “move one another to the place you believe they belong.” I remained still. The caboose. Nobody tried to move me.
PALO ALTO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Lockdown of South San Francisco High

PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022                          . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Survey of Santa Clara County doctors finds majority plan to quit in next three years

SANTA CLARA COUNTY’S health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC) — nearly 69 percent of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Scientists Finding Ways to Predict Earthquakes

It’s a question people have been trying to answer for decades, is it possible to predict the next big earthquake?. In Portola Valley, which is only about a 1,000 feet or so from the San Andreas Fault. Researchers at QuakeFinder are finding an opportunity to learn more about possible earthquake prediction.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees

(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Gabriella Korosi

One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley

This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Grand jury shunned accused Santa Clara officials

Santa Clara County’s civil grand jury failed to interview the majority of Santa Clara councilmembers it condemned for alleged misconduct in a controversial new report. Three of the five councilmembers admonished in the report — Kevin Park, Raj Chahal and Anthony Becker — told San José Spotlight they were never contacted by the jurors. They are accused of having unethical ties to the San Francisco 49ers and putting the team’s interests above the city.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

