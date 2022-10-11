ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
wearegreenbay.com

Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
x1071.com

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin's most-searched-for candy bar revealed just before Halloween

(WLUK) -- What candy are Wisconsinites most looking forward to this Halloween?. My Telescope, a firm that specializes in search analysis, looked at Google search volumes to come up with the answer. It found that Snickers was the most-searched chocolate in Wisconsin and 22 other states. Snickers' peanut-less cousin, the Milky Way, was the least-searched candy bar in Wisconsin.
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
WGN TV

Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power

SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
Badger Herald

Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
x1071.com

DNR encourages experienced hunters to become hunting mentors

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby. The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first. People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within “arm’s reach” of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals like tags, licenses, or permits and must comply with hunting laws and regulations.
wearegreenbay.com

Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council

(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
x1071.com

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
