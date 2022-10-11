Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
wearegreenbay.com
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
x1071.com
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special last October for National Cheese Curd Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south.
x1071.com
A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside
MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help. Call...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin's most-searched-for candy bar revealed just before Halloween
(WLUK) -- What candy are Wisconsinites most looking forward to this Halloween?. My Telescope, a firm that specializes in search analysis, looked at Google search volumes to come up with the answer. It found that Snickers was the most-searched chocolate in Wisconsin and 22 other states. Snickers' peanut-less cousin, the Milky Way, was the least-searched candy bar in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power
SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
wgtd.org
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
2 Pumpkin Train Ride Experiences You Won’t Want to Miss in Wisconsin This Fall
Fall fun is available everywhere you look these days, but if you're looking for something different to do with the family this year, check out these 3 popular pumpkin train rides in Wisconsin. Fall Fun Is In High Gear. The fall season may have only officially begun a few weeks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Badger Herald
Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?
Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
x1071.com
DNR encourages experienced hunters to become hunting mentors
The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby. The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first. People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within “arm’s reach” of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals like tags, licenses, or permits and must comply with hunting laws and regulations.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
wearegreenbay.com
Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council
(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
x1071.com
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
Comments / 0