Two Vehicles Damaged In Rock Slide in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- At least two vehicles are damaged after a rockfall in Cedar Canyon. It happened on Saturday afternoon on state Route 14 between mile markers eight and nine near Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol said Highway 14 was closed until about 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the rockfall.
One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George
(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Body found in Washington County identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
Iron County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying three people
IRON COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals. The three people caught on video are allegedly responsible for the destruction of public property. The sheriff’s office says the destruction occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, early in the morning.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say
PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
Washington County authorities investigating the discovery of a body
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in Washington County are investigating the discovery of the body of a 36-year-old man early Monday morning. According to a news release, as deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a possible burglary of a construction yard, employees of the company found the body along with stolen property near the yard. The reported burglary occurred south of Ivins off of Anasazi Road.
Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah
WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
Animal activists found not guilty of taking piglets from Southern Utah farm
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two animal activists charged with a 2017 burglary and the theft of two piglets from a Milford farm have been found not guilty. The jury, in St. George, reached a verdict Saturday. The men charged were Paul Picklesimer, 44, and...
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm
Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
