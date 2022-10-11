Read full article on original website
Related
Gunman shoots mother dead while dropping off her children at day care
A mother was shot to death outside a day care center in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday.
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
Stepmom Threatens to Call Cops on Teen Who 'Steals' Her Car
While a parent will always be a parent, regardless of the age of their kid, there comes a point where every child needs to be held responsible for their actions and take the consequences if they make a mistake.
KSDK
5 male, 2 female terrier dogs rescued from breeding center in Douglas County
This terrier was saved among six others. The Humane Society of Missouri says they hope to put them up for adoption. A terrier among other saved from local breeding facility. The woman who was the breeder could be facing criminal penalties related to animal mistreatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
Judge denies early release request for Paige Spears
A judge says the court has no authority to grant Paige Spears' request for release. Spears was convicted of armed robbery in 1988 and was sentenced to life.
Comments / 0