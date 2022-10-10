In February, four months before he would officially join LIV Golf, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson apologized for " reckless" comments he made regarding Saudi Arabia during an interview with biographer Alan Shipnuck. On Thursday, as Mickelson and others prepare to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, "Lefty" is denying not only that he ever made the comments, but even interviewed with the author.

GOLF ・ 12 HOURS AGO