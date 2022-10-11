Read full article on original website
A robot ‘artist’ makes history by answering questions in British Parliament: ‘Although not alive, I can still create art’
During the session, the robot Ai-Da read out typos from a prepared script and had to be rebooted.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Lenny Lipton, “Puff the Magic Dragon” Lyricist and 3D Filmmaking Pioneer, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, who wrote the poem that became the Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Puff the Magic Dragon” and developed technology used for today’s digital 3D theatrical projection systems, has died. He was 82. Lipton died Wednesday of brain cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’
A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
Supreme Court debates Warhol copyright case with broad implications for art, pop culture
The Supreme Court's decision in the Andy Warhol case could significantly change how courts interpret and enforce copyright protection for artists.
Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of
When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
Wolfgang Tillmans on making the ICA rave: ‘It is underground, progressive and has a really late licence’
In 1994, the young German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans was visiting the ICA in London with his parents when he was struck by the power of art. “I took them to the Charles Ray exhibition, and there was a sculpture of a father, mother and baby girl all scaled to the same height, making these babies super-scary giants. My mother was so upset by it, I guess because it shook her sense of the order of things. I’ll never forget it.”
James Webb Space Telescope imagery stars in NYC art exhibit
NEW YORK CITY — Sharing the wonders of the universe via the eyes of the James Webb Space Telescope has been extremely effectively acquired because the first photos had been launched. By including a 3rd dimension to the imagery, conceptual artist Ashley Zelinskie’s artwork exhibit “Unfolding the Universe: First Light” delivers a novel view that features 3D-printed sculptures, holograms, a digital actuality expertise and extra.
How Would van Gogh Have Painted the Faroe Islands? | Smart News
The world’s most famed artists by no means made it to the Faroe Islands, an remoted archipelago within the North Atlantic a whole bunch of miles from the mainland. But if that they had, how would they’ve painted them?. A brand new exhibition on the National Gallery of...
Jean-Claude Carrière’s ‘Controversy of Valladolid’ to Be Adapted Into English-Language Film by Stéphane Célérier, Wassim Beji (EXCLUSIVE)
Stéphane Célérier (“CODA”) and Wassim Béji (“Black Box”) have teamed up to produce an English-language feature film based on “The Controversy of Valladolid,” the literary masterpiece of Oscar-winning screenwriter and novelist Jean-Claude Carrière. The 1992 novel, inspired by historical...
Queen release 'Face It Alone,' a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum
Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
Opinion: Mark Zuckerberg’s massive bet on virtual reality is about to meet actual reality, and it won’t be pretty
Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on company customers with Meta Platforms Inc.’s pricey new virtual-reality headset, however even when the Meta Quest Pro did attraction to distant employees, the timing couldn’t be worse. In a keynote handle at Meta’s. META,. -0.73%. annual developer convention Tuesday, Zuckerberg unveiled the...
A Supreme Court Case On Andy Warhol’s Portraits Of Prince Could Force Artists To Change How They Make Art
The star-studded case could have big implications for the creation and use of art.
Questionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing Questions
Over the past five decades, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and her husband, Gustavo A. Cisneros, have amassed one of the world’s most significant collections of Latin American art. They are among the very few collectors to have appeared in every edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Phelps de Cisneros has donated more than 200 works to MoMA, and funded the establishment of a research institute on Latin American art there. What is your earliest memory? So many of my earliest memories are of my great-grandfather, the ornithologist William...
Get a FREE guide to wideangle photography with Digital Photographer Magazine issue 258!
Discover all of the pro tips and practical advice you need with the latest issue of Digital Photographer on your digital devices or delivered to your door
New TV Show Buys Painting by Hitler to Maybe Destroy With Flamethrower
A major UK broadcaster has purchased a painting by Adolph Hitler and will give a live studio audience the option to keep or destroy it. The future of Hitler’s art won’t be the only work from a “problematic” artist that will be threatened with destruction via flamethrower. The Channel 4 show “Art Trouble”, which will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr, will see work by paedophile Rolf Harris and sex offender Eric Gill put to the public, as well as a vase by womaniser Pablo Picasso.
The Most Privileged Person in the World: Sick of Myself is Norway’s must-see punk-horror-comedy
Our appetite for the anti-hero has always been an abiding feature of the cultural landscape. Think of Tony Soprano. Walter White. Even Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker. All characters that we root for, despite the fact that their behaviour is often morally dubious at best, and downright sociopathic at worst.
‘Bones And All’ & ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Producer Lorenzo Mieli Secures Rights To Italo Calvino’s Classic Novel ‘The Baron In The Trees’
Italian producer Lorenzo Mieli, whose recent credits include Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and HBO’s hit TV version of My Brilliant Friend, has unveiled plans for a limited series adaptation of Italo Calvino’s classic Italian novel The Baron In The Trees. Published in 1957, the metaphorical and philosophical work revolves around a young baron who scales a tree after a dispute with his father and remains there for the rest of his life. It is the second volume in writer Calvino’s fantasy trilogy The Ancestors, which also includes The Cloven Viscount and The Nonexistent Knight. The...
‘Our time has come’ – Muyiwa Oki, first black president of RIBA, reveals his shakeup plans
With its imposing bronze doors, inlaid marble corridors and committee rooms lined with kid leather, the Royal Institute of British Architects is the apogee of professional pomp. Built in the 1930s as the modern profession of architecture was being forged, it bears all the hallmarks of an organisation desperate to shore up its authority and proclaim a sense of certified superiority. Its every detail seems to scream: “We are more than mere builders. This is an exclusive, royally chartered profession.”
