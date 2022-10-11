ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like  Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
tatler.com

Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of

When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
The Guardian

Wolfgang Tillmans on making the ICA rave: ‘It is underground, progressive and has a really late licence’

In 1994, the young German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans was visiting the ICA in London with his parents when he was struck by the power of art. “I took them to the Charles Ray exhibition, and there was a sculpture of a father, mother and baby girl all scaled to the same height, making these babies super-scary giants. My mother was so upset by it, I guess because it shook her sense of the order of things. I’ll never forget it.”
daystech.org

James Webb Space Telescope imagery stars in NYC art exhibit

NEW YORK CITY — Sharing the wonders of the universe via the eyes of the James Webb Space Telescope has been extremely effectively acquired because the first photos had been launched. By including a 3rd dimension to the imagery, conceptual artist Ashley Zelinskie’s artwork exhibit “Unfolding the Universe: First Light” delivers a novel view that features 3D-printed sculptures, holograms, a digital actuality expertise and extra.
daystech.org

How Would van Gogh Have Painted the Faroe Islands? | Smart News

The world’s most famed artists by no means made it to the Faroe Islands, an remoted archipelago within the North Atlantic a whole bunch of miles from the mainland. But if that they had, how would they’ve painted them?. A brand new exhibition on the National Gallery of...
BBC

Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum

Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
ARTnews

Questionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing Questions

Over the past five decades, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and her husband, Gustavo A. Cisneros, have amassed one of the world’s most significant collections of Latin American art. They are among the very few collectors to have appeared in every edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Phelps de Cisneros has donated more than 200 works to MoMA, and funded the establishment of a research institute on Latin American art there. What is your earliest memory? So many of my earliest memories are of my great-grandfather, the ornithologist William...
Vice

New TV Show Buys Painting by Hitler to Maybe Destroy With Flamethrower

A major UK broadcaster has purchased a painting by Adolph Hitler and will give a live studio audience the option to keep or destroy it. The future of Hitler’s art won’t be the only work from a “problematic” artist that will be threatened with destruction via flamethrower. The Channel 4 show “Art Trouble”, which will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr, will see work by paedophile Rolf Harris and sex offender Eric Gill put to the public, as well as a vase by womaniser Pablo Picasso.
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ & ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Producer Lorenzo Mieli Secures Rights To Italo Calvino’s Classic Novel ‘The Baron In The Trees’

Italian producer Lorenzo Mieli, whose recent credits include Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and HBO’s hit TV version of My Brilliant Friend, has unveiled plans for a limited series adaptation of Italo Calvino’s classic Italian novel The Baron In The Trees. Published in 1957, the metaphorical and philosophical work revolves around a young baron who scales a tree after a dispute with his father and remains there for the rest of his life. It is the second volume in writer Calvino’s fantasy trilogy The Ancestors, which also includes The Cloven Viscount and The Nonexistent Knight. The...
The Guardian

‘Our time has come’ – Muyiwa Oki, first black president of RIBA, reveals his shakeup plans

With its imposing bronze doors, inlaid marble corridors and committee rooms lined with kid leather, the Royal Institute of British Architects is the apogee of professional pomp. Built in the 1930s as the modern profession of architecture was being forged, it bears all the hallmarks of an organisation desperate to shore up its authority and proclaim a sense of certified superiority. Its every detail seems to scream: “We are more than mere builders. This is an exclusive, royally chartered profession.”
