AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Portnox, a proven leader in cloud-native, zero trust access and endpoint security solutions, today announced the general availability of the first cloud-native IoT security solution to help mid-market and enterprise businesses address rising Internet of Things (IoT) security threats. Now available via the Portnox Cloud, Portnox’s new IoT fingerprinting and profiling capabilities empower organizations to easily and accurately identify, authenticate, authorize, and segment IoT devices across their network to ensure an effective zero trust security posture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005038/en/ Portnox can now detect and identify all your IoT devices, giving you real-time visibility into every device that’s on your network. No more wondering if that random MAC address is the 3rd floor printer, or a hacker trying to break through the firewall. Easily see the device type, manufacturer, OS, version, and more! We recognize over 260,000 unique IoT device models across 27,000 different brands and 30,000 operating systems, with more being added every day. Portnox NAC-as-a-Service uses multiple different passive fingerprint methods that combine to give us 95% accuracy in profiling IoT devices.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO