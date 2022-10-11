Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies
Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee. Deloitte announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle’s modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte’s proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.
cryptopotato.com
Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase
Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
fintechfutures.com
Google and Santander team to simplify cloud journey for enterprises
Google has partnered with Spain’s banking heavyweight, Banco Santander, to launch a service to help companies transition from legacy systems to the cloud. Dubbed “Dual Run”, the service is built on top of the technology developed by Santander and is described by the two firms as “a first of its kind”.
informedinfrastructure.com
New era of property risk management enabled by transformational location intelligence technology
Nearmap automated fire risk assessments (prototype) Nearmap announces product roadmap built on market-leading artificial intelligence platform: automated roof condition assessment, fire risk assessment, flood risk assessment, and artificial intelligence insights for natural disasters. Fifth generation of Nearmap AI also launched at annual customer event, Nearmap NAVIG8 2022. Salt Lake City,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Informatica and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Framework Agreement Will Offer Intelligent Data Management Cloud to Government Entities. Gitex Global 2022, Informatica, an enterprise data management leader, announced it has signed a multi-year, strategic framework agreement to offer enterprise data management services to government entities in Abu Dhabi. “Informatica is helping organizations across the Middle East become...
TechCrunch
NocoDB takes on Airtable with open source no-code platform that connects to production databases
NocoDB is one of a number of startups to emerge on the scene with plans to usurp the mighty Airtable, with an open source foundation serving as a core selling point. While NocoDB works in a similar fashion in terms of allowing non-technical users to create fresh databases, its twist is that it also works directly on live “production” data that resides in databases such as Postrgres, MySQL or MariaDB, or data warehouses, and turns them into what it calls a “smart spreadsheet”.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Canada (2022)
Artificial intelligence is transforming the innovation landscape around the world. There are numerous instances of startups leveraging AI to address issues of all sizes. In this article, let’s look at the top AI-powered startups founded in Canada. Travel has become a luxury for most individuals due to its high...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Swadheen Sehgal Enters Peterson Technology Partners to Lead New Software Development and Professional Services Business Division
Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting agency, right now introduced a brand new Global and Consulting division to be led by Swadheen Sehgal, lately employed Chief Consulting Officer. This division will supply end-to-end, cutting-edge shopper options for enterprise initiatives and can assist PTP’s shoppers convey their recruitment practices into rising markets to finest help their expertise wants. Sehgal will convey greater than 25 years of expertise to this position and might be chargeable for PTP’s shopper’s digital integration, transformation, IT infrastructure, safety and development.
daystech.org
Juxtaposes of the complex geometries: Voxel Cloud
The “Voxel Cloud” challenge was a part of the Bachelor thesis by Julian Edelmann on the University of Innsbruck. The “Voxel Cloud” challenge is an experimental prototype investigating decision and complexity within the context of deep and imprecise tectonics. The challenge juxtaposes the extravagance of advanced geometries created by algorithms with human notion, calling into query the first position of people on this course of by making an attempt to combine nature and expertise.
ffnews.com
AI and Crypto-enabled Digital Exchange Platform for Emerging Artists to Be Launched Under Brand Name ‘1571’
Datavault® and Red8 Digital, the subsidiaries of Data Vault Holdings and Red Eight Gallery, announced today that they will combine their patented pricing, yield management, NFT minting, and crypto anchor technologies into a single platform called 1571. Initially, the exchange will be available worldwide on 1571.io for mobile web, and later this year on both Apple and Google app platforms. The exchange aims to help artists and galleries unlock the full value of their digital art among a wider and emerging new audience. The launch of 1571 will provide a long-awaited digital exchange platform for emerging artists that takes into account leading cyber security, scalable network infrastructure, complete Web3.0 crypto integrations, as well as financial and regulatory practices that provide compliance, transparency, and analytics.
daystech.org
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 Trn1 Instances Powered by AWS-Designed Trainium Chips
Trn1 cases powered by AWS Trainium chips ship the very best efficiency on deep studying coaching of widespread machine studying fashions on AWS, whereas providing as much as 50% cost-to-train financial savings over comparable GPU-based cases. PyTorch, Helixon, and Money Forward amongst clients and companions utilizing Trn1 cases. SEATTLE, October...
daystech.org
Standard AI Levels Up With New Tools
SAN FRANCISCO — Standard AI (synthetic intelligence) now affords convenience stores the power to know and form shopper habits and in-store operations. Sold collectively as Vision OS^, the platform has been enhanced by the addition of two new instruments—Mission Control and Insights—that rework the in-store expertise. The caret (^) image, typically used to characterize exponents, signifies leveling up and setting new requirements.
daystech.org
Axelera AI Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Jonathan Ballon as Independent Non-Executive Director
Ballon to carry deep entrepreneurial and operational experience to Europe’s main AI startup. EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, October 12, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–European AI startup Axelera AI has appointed expertise veteran Jonathan Ballon to its non-executive board. Ballon joins the distinctive Dutch start-up designing the world’s strongest and superior options for cutting-edge AI.
daystech.org
Machine learning leader, Moloco, announces expansion of flagship Retail Media Platform to Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moloco, a pacesetter in machine studying and development options for efficiency entrepreneurs, has right now introduced the launch of Moloco Retail Media Platform (RMP) for Singapore and Southeast Asia. Moloco’s RMP is a turnkey advert serving platform that allows e-commerce marketplaces to arrange their very own in-house...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft relaunches Syntex with broad set of AI-based content management tools
Microsoft has launched Microsoft Syntex, a rebranding of the application as the company transforms it into a set of content apps, low-code tools and services that uses AI to streamline how organizations work with content. Part of a new category of technology that Microsoft calls “content AI,” Microsoft Syntex—announced at...
Portnox Debuts First Cloud-Native IoT Fingerprinting and Profiling Solution
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Portnox, a proven leader in cloud-native, zero trust access and endpoint security solutions, today announced the general availability of the first cloud-native IoT security solution to help mid-market and enterprise businesses address rising Internet of Things (IoT) security threats. Now available via the Portnox Cloud, Portnox’s new IoT fingerprinting and profiling capabilities empower organizations to easily and accurately identify, authenticate, authorize, and segment IoT devices across their network to ensure an effective zero trust security posture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005038/en/ Portnox can now detect and identify all your IoT devices, giving you real-time visibility into every device that’s on your network. No more wondering if that random MAC address is the 3rd floor printer, or a hacker trying to break through the firewall. Easily see the device type, manufacturer, OS, version, and more! We recognize over 260,000 unique IoT device models across 27,000 different brands and 30,000 operating systems, with more being added every day. Portnox NAC-as-a-Service uses multiple different passive fingerprint methods that combine to give us 95% accuracy in profiling IoT devices.
agritechtomorrow.com
HYVE Announces Product Line Changes. Company to Focus More on Mid and Larger-Scale Commercial Hydroponic Systems.
HYVE Indoor Farming Systems, a solutions-based, technology manufacturer of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) systems today announced strategic changes to its product offering. HYVE Indoor Farming Systems, a solutions-based, technology manufacturer of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) systems today announced strategic changes to its product offering. The HYVE brand has historically focused...
salestechstar.com
Dyrect launches 1-Click Registration & Post-Sales Experience Platform to help retail brands grow eCommerce revenue
Increase eCommerce revenue by leveraging the 1-Click Product Registration & Post-Sales Experience platform, which engages buyers and sells more. Backed by Upekkha, a Value SaaS accelerator, Dyrect, announced the launch of their unique 1-click registration & most engaging post-sales experience platform built for high-growth, fast-changing retail businesses around the globe. The platform uses product packaging QR code technology to connect buyers directly with brands, allowing brands to use first-party data to deliver targeted communication and sell more on eCommerce channels. Marketing teams gain real-time visibility into their buyers across offline retail and marketplace sales channels.
aiexpress.io
ManageEngine CloudSpend launches cloud cost management capabilities for Microsoft Azure
ManageEngine, the enterprise IT administration division of Zoho Company, has unveiled CloudSpend, its cloud observability and value optimisation platform, for Microsoft Azure. Already accessible for AWS, the answer’s enterprise intelligence and good forecasting capabilities have developed to handle the hole between capability planning and value optimisation for sources working in multi-cloud environments.
Comments / 0