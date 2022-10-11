Apple’s iOS 16.1 is subsequent replace to its newest working system and the general public beta for a similar has began rolling out. The developer beta was already obtainable. If your iPhone is on a beta model of iOS 16, the replace ought to be seen within the Software Update part. Apple tends to roll out new options with every extra replace to iOS and the identical holds true for iOS 16.1. Of course, this can be a model bump, so the checklist of recent options is proscribed. But it does include some essential adjustments. Here’s a rapidly look.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO