Real Estate

privatebankerinternational.com

Real estate investing outfit CrowdStreet garners $43m investment

US-based online real estate investing platform CrowdStreet has secured an investment of $43m to fund its growth and create market opportunities for its solutions. The investment includes a mix of equity and debt capital. The equity investment was provided by TIAA Ventures along with several commercial real estate industry players,...
Jalopnik

Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers

Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
cryptopotato.com

Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase

Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
The Associated Press

Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Sourcing Journal

‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
daystech.org

What makes digital marketplaces so appealing to gamers?

Long gone are the times while you needed to take day off your busy schedule and buy groceries. Some individuals nonetheless get pleasure from this expertise, however many have embraced the simplicity of digital marketplaces. Shopping at such marketplaces is quick, safe and in lots of circumstances – cheaper. This buying mannequin is particularly well-liked amongst avid gamers who transitioned from bodily to digital media and are having fun with the buying expertise at digital marketplaces like Eneba.
PYMNTS

UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments

Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
Deadline

Fox Tells Altice Customers Ahead Of Big Sports Weekend That Carriage Fight Could Lead To Blackout On Optimum Pay-TV Systems

As the fall sports calendar reaches a peak moment, especially in New York with the Yankees in the playoffs and the Jets finally on a winning path, Fox Corp. has warned Altice customers that a carriage fight could knock sports and other programming off the air. The current carriage agreement between the companies will expire Friday at midnight ET. With about 2.6 million subscribers to its Optimum service, Altice is toward the bottom of the top 10 ranking of U.S. pay-TV operators, but it gets an outsized share of the spotlight because most of its customers are in the New York metropolitan...
daystech.org

Tech Tracker: Pizza robots are so hot, even Jay-Z is investing in them

We’ve been following the rise of pizza robots — each as supply automobiles and as automated cooks within the kitchen — fairly intently, so the information that Stellar Pizza introduced a $16.5 million spherical of funding backed by Jay-Z’s enterprise capital agency, Marcy Venture Partners, got here as no shock. The automated pizza truck firm simply launched in Los Angeles this fall and affords a brand new, staffing-light strategy to serve pizza on wheels.
daystech.org

Swadheen Sehgal Enters Peterson Technology Partners to Lead New Software Development and Professional Services Business Division

Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting agency, right now introduced a brand new Global and Consulting division to be led by Swadheen Sehgal, lately employed Chief Consulting Officer. This division will supply end-to-end, cutting-edge shopper options for enterprise initiatives and can assist PTP’s shoppers convey their recruitment practices into rising markets to finest help their expertise wants. Sehgal will convey greater than 25 years of expertise to this position and might be chargeable for PTP’s shopper’s digital integration, transformation, IT infrastructure, safety and development.
salestechstar.com

EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels

EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
daystech.org

When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 13 (Reuters) – Used by two-thirds of the world’s 100 largest banks to assist lending choices, credit score scoring big Fair Isaac Corp (FICO.N) and its synthetic intelligence software program can wreak havoc if one thing goes fallacious. That disaster almost got here to cross...
daystech.org

75% of marketing agencies are outsourcing additional help

69% of in-house entrepreneurs and 75% of promoting companies are sourcing assist from both freelancers or content material marketplaces. This is in response to content material creation platform Verblio, which surveyed greater than 400 content material entrepreneurs to search out out concerning the present state of digital content material advertising.
