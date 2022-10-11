As the fall sports calendar reaches a peak moment, especially in New York with the Yankees in the playoffs and the Jets finally on a winning path, Fox Corp. has warned Altice customers that a carriage fight could knock sports and other programming off the air. The current carriage agreement between the companies will expire Friday at midnight ET. With about 2.6 million subscribers to its Optimum service, Altice is toward the bottom of the top 10 ranking of U.S. pay-TV operators, but it gets an outsized share of the spotlight because most of its customers are in the New York metropolitan...

