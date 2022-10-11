Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
DP World Breaks Ground on $390M Expansion at London Gateway Terminal
DP World has begun work on the next phase of expansion at its London Gateway terminal. It is investing $390 million in a new berth at the facility, which will allow it to handle some of the world's biggest boxships. The new fourth berth will raise capacity by a third,...
gcaptain.com
Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
Accelleron shifts its turbocharger center from Jakarta to Bekasi, Indonesia. New service center to provide state-of-the-art facilities to Accelleron customers. Accelleron has enhanced its global turbocharger service network capabilities in Indonesia by opening new, modern workshop facilities near Jakarta, to join its extensive network of local support in more than 100 locations worldwide.
PV Tech
Global Infrastructure Partners acquires Atlas Renewable Energy
Fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and private equity firm Actis have completed the acquisition of Atlas Renewable Energy by GIP for an undisclosed amount. The Miami-based solar developer is mainly present in the Latin American market and has 2.3GW of installed solar capacity across Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Mexico.
Recycling Today
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seafoodsource.com
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Cepsa to Ship Hydrogen to Rotterdam as Port Supports Energy Transition
The Port of Rotterdam and Spanish energy company Cepsa have agreed to develop a green energy corridor to supply Spanish hydrogen transported to the Netherlands to fuel the maritime and industrial communities in Northern Europe. Using agreements such as this, the Port of Rotterdam is working along with private industry to develop the infrastructure required for future hydrogen-based energy. Rotterdam’s goal is by 2030 to build the infrastructure to supply Northwest Europe with 4.6 million tons of green hydrogen annually.
CNET
GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform
General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
coingeek.com
Malaysia inks MoU for national blockchain infrastructure
Malaysia is seeking to join a select group of countries, including China, in developing a national blockchain infrastructure. The Southeast Asian country has partnered with two private companies to build the infrastructure, which will be open to all government levels and the commercial sector. MY E.G. Services Berhad (MYEG) signed...
freightwaves.com
Chinese e-commerce logistics company Zongteng launches cargo airline
Zongteng Group, a major provider of cross-border warehousing and logistics services for e-commerce sellers, announced Monday the acquisition of its first freighter to help customers reach global markets faster. The news follows a growing trend of online sales platforms, such as Amazon and JD.com, and logistics providers creating private-label airlines...
ffnews.com
Six Fintech Companies from Africa Emerge as Finalists in the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022
The six finalists were chosen following extremely strong competition from over 700 fintechs from 59 countries; Grand Finale to be held on 28 October at the Ecobank Group Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo; Finalists will compete for the top price of $50,000 and admission to the ‘Ecobank Fintech Challenge Fellowship’ program.
maritime-executive.com
DSME Completes In-Service Verification of Onboard Carbon Capture
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering completed the verification process for carbon dioxide capture and storage technology aboard an in-service LNG carrier. The test is part of the Korean shipyard’s efforts to develop technologies to advance its position as a leader in eco-friendly ships. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has...
Levi Strauss Suppliers Bank on HSBC to Finance Sustainability
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) and HSBC have teamed to help make the former’s suppliers more sustainable. The program, launched in February 2021 to assist with financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic, gives suppliers access to lower-cost financing to support ongoing operations and to make sustainable improvements through HSBC’s Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Program (SSCF). All the denim giant’s suppliers must follow its Code of Conduct for fair, safe and healthy working conditions and environmental responsibility and the SSCF can help in augmenting those benchmarks. “We’re excited to partner with HSBC and incentivize forward-looking suppliers to invest in sustainable solutions,” said Jeffrey...
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
maritime-executive.com
Construction Begins in Japan on Demonstration LCO2 Carrier
Construction has begun in Japan on the first demonstration ship for the transport of liquified CO2 as part of a research project for the capture and transport of carbon emissions. The ship is being built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding at its Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Shimonoseki and is scheduled for delivery before the end of 2023.
Bunge Forms JV With Olleco For Full Life-Cycle Oil Collection In Europe
Bunge Ltd BG and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, agree to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils. The joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe, excluding U.K. and Ireland.
fundselectorasia.com
Deutsche Bank appoints head of international private bank for Asia Pacific
Deutsche Bank has appointed Jin Yee Young as head of the international private bank for Asia Pacific, effective 3 January next year. She will be based in Singapore and will also join the international private bank’s global executive committee. “In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader...
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
Comments / 0